The struggle continues in Tennessee. The Titans are now turning to Mike McCoy to be the interim head coach after beginning the season 1-5. Brian Callahan has been let go after a tough tenure as head coach.

The Titans will struggle to win games all season and could very well go winless the rest of the way. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has weapons offensively, but the entire roster lacks superstar talent. The one superstar they have, Jeffery Simmons, called out a teammate in practice. It's a mess right now. But if Ward can stay composed and make it through a difficult season, better things will come. It can only go up from here.

The New England Patriots, on the other hand, are turning into one of the best teams in the NFL under head coach Mike Vrabel. The Titans know Vrabel very well after his time there as head coach, but it did not end well. It was almost inevitable that Vrabel would replace Bill Belichick in New England, and that is now a reality. It's expected that the Patriots go into Tennessee and play one of their better football games of the season, which would already be saying something. Vrabel is going to take this game very seriously.

The Patriots have wins against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, which have them 2-0 in the AFC East. They are coming off a close win over the New Orleans Saints, 25-19, in a game they could have lost. The Pats have what it takes to win their third straight road game, but will the result be a blowout? Or will the Titans keep it close with a new voice in control?

Let's take a look at some bold predictions for the 1:00 ET game in Nashville.

Bold Prediction No. 3 – Stefon Diggs Scores First TD as a Patriot

Stefon Diggs is having an incredible first season with Drake Maye and the Patriots. He has caught 32 passes for 387 yards, with 147 of those yards coming after the catch. The only thing he has yet to do is stand in the endzone with the ball in his hands. Diggs played very well against the Buffalo Bills a couple of weeks back as he caught 10 passes for 146 yards. He's racked up almost 300 yards in his last three games, and I expect his production to remain high. He will have a chance to score a touchdown against the Titans on Sunday, and I believe he does.

Bold Prediction No. 2 – Cam Ward Turns Ball Over Multiple Times

Cam Ward is going to be a star in this league. Right now, the offense looks terrible. I believe Mike Vrabel's defense is going to destroy the Titans' game plan and force Ward to commit multiple turnovers. Whether he throws multiple interceptions, fumbles it twice, or commits at least one of each, the Patriots' defense is going to be on the attack. Ward has been sacked 25 times in six games, and he has thrown four interceptions, one in each of his last four games.

Bold Prediction No. 1 – Drake Maye Throws for 3 TDs

Drake Maye is playing so well that his teammates are in awe of what he is doing on the field. Maye threw for three touchdowns for the first time this season against the Saints. He committed zero turnovers, and the Patriots escaped with a six-point win. He's thrown for 1,522 yards on the season, which is already close to his total from his rookie season (2,276). The offense is getting better and better as the weeks go by, so expect it to continue against the Titans. The Pats have scored 90 points in their last three games combined.

Maye will throw for another three touchdowns this weekend, with one of them being to Stefon Diggs. The momentum will continue for the Patriots as the AFC standings are starting to look like it's the mid-2000s again.