Sunday football is almost upon us! With the bulk of the Week 7 games coming soon, most fantasy football managers have their lineups locked and ready to go. However, if you're still in the market for a tight end (perhaps due to a bye week or a surprise injury), then this article is for you.

Let's take a look at the best fantasy football tight ends streamers for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season.

The Los Angeles Rams have been pretty great this season, and it's easy to see why. Matthew Stafford has overcome the back issues plaguing him during the offseason and remains one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He's the foundation of an efficient Sean McVay offense headlined by Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

However, Nacua has just recently been ruled out for their Week 7 game in London due to an ankle injury. With how heavily the Rams relied on Nacua in the last few games, there will be a large number of targets to go around in Week 7. Tight end Tyler Higbee is in the perfect position to capitalize on this opportunity.

Higbee is coming off his best game fantasy-wise this season. After Nacua went down with his ankle injury in Week 6, the Rams tight end was one of Stafford's favorite targets. He caught all four of his targets for 40 yards and one touchdown. He finished with 14 fantasy points, a solid pickup .

Higbee should be a solid streaming option for fantasy football managers, as he will likely have a high floor due to the opportunity he has this week.

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cade Otton's situation is a lot like Higbee. Like the Rams, Otton is a great potential pick for fantasy football managers due to the lack of pass catchers for the team. They also have an MVP-level candidate in Baker Mayfield leading the passing offense.

There's an argument to be made that Otton has more potential to pop off, though. The Buccaneers will be playing their Week 7 game without three of their top wide receivers. Mike Evans will be returning to the team after recovering from a hamstring injury. However, rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka is out due to an ankle injury, and Chris Godwin continues to recover from his injury.

The Buccaneers are set to face the Detroit Lions, a team that gave up six catches for 78 yards to Travis Kelce last week. Otton should be a safe bet for fantasy football managers, especially as he's hit double-digit points in the last two weeks.

A common theme among the tight ends (and really, for any streaming option in fantasy football) is an opportunity brought on by injuries. For the first two tight ends, they are great pickups due to the absence of receivers around them. In Michael Mayer's case, though, he's getting the nod here due to his usual counterpart being absent.

Brock Bowers was one of the most highly-contested tight ends picks to start the season. After his excellent rookie season, he was projected to be one of the most productive TEs in the NFL. However, the Raiders TE has been plagued by injuries all season long. It's forced Las Vegas to finally sit him down in Week 6 for his injuries to fully heal.

Bowers has not practiced yet this week, which is a likely indicator that he won't be playing this week. That opens the door for Mayer to once again fill in for the injured TE. Mayer got the start in Week 7 for the Raiders, and he was phenomenal: he caught five passes for 50 yard and a touchdown for 16 fantasy points.

Should Bowers remain out, Mayer is going to once again be a fantastic streaming option for fantasy football owners looking to get a leg up.