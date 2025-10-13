The NFL is a violent league. Due to the nature of the sport, injuries here aren't necessarily a matter of if, but when. Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season saw a few notable players suffer injuries. Let's take a look at the big name players who unfortunately suffered an injury in Week 6.

Rams WR Puka Nacua – Ankle

Puka Nacua has ascended this season, emerging as the clear-cut top wide receiver in the NFL. His route-running and ability to absorb hits make the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver one of the toughest pass-catchers to cover. Against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, though, Nacua had a bit of a scare.

After an awkward fall, Nacua was helped off the field with an apparent lower leg injury. The Rams star was listed as questionable after the injury, but he was able to return to the game and finished the contest. Sean McVay later revealed that the Nacua suffered an ankle injury, and that his status for their London game next week is not certain yet.

49ers LB Fred Warner – Ankle

The San Francisco 49ers also saw a star of their suffer an ankle injury. Unfortunately, his ankle injury is much, much worse than Nacua's. Star linebacker Fred Warner was carted off the field after he was undercut by his own teammate in the fourth quarter. It was eventually revealed that Warner would miss the rest of the season, as he suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle.

Warner is just the latest 49ers star to miss significant time this season with an injury. Earlier this year, star pass rusher Fred Warner was ruled out for the season after suffering a torn ACL.

Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka – Hamstring

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' success this season is due in large part to the immediate connection between Baker Mayfield and rookie Emeka Egbuka. Pegged as one of the more NFL-ready wide receiver in this year's draft, Egbuka has been the best wide receiver of the 2025 rookie draft class so far.

So imagine how Buccaneers fans felt when Egbuka was suddenly ruled out for their game against the 49ers. Egbuka suffered a hamstring injury, and his status remains uncertain for the following weeks. It's a brutal blow for a Buccaneers team that's already dealing with the absence of veteran wide-outs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Cardinals RB Emari Demercado – Ankle

While Emari Demercado isn't as notable as the first three names, he's listed on here due to the ramifications of his injury. The Arizona Cardinals already have two of their running backs out for a significant time. Starting RB James Conner has been ruled out for the rest of the season, while his backup, Trey Benson, is on IR for an injury.

After a costly fumble in Week 5, Demercado suffered an ankle injury in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts. It's an unfortunate situation for the Cardinals as they try to navigate this difficult roster situation.

Jets WR Garrett Wilson – undetermined

The Jets remained winless after Week 6, losing an ugly contest against the Denver Broncos in London. Not only will New York come back to America with a 0-6 record, but one of their only bright spots is in danger of missing the game.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson momentarily stepped out of the game in the second half with an apparent injury. The star did eventually return to the game, but head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed that Wilson is indeed nursing an injury.

Other notable players that were ruled out of the game include Titans WR Calvin Ridley (hamstring), Steelers CB Darius Slay (shoulder), Colts QB Anthony Richardson (eye), Cowboys QB Cooper Rush, and Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion).