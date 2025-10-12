While the Los Angeles Rams are in the middle of a dog fight against the Baltimore Ravens, wide receiver Puka Nacua was forced to head to the locker room with an apparent leg injury. It's not clear exactly what he's dealing with yet, but he is being evaluated in the locker room.

The injury occurred on a jump ball play in the end zone. The 24-year-old wideout appeared to land awkwardly on his leg. After trying to walk it off, he eventually fell to the ground, reaching for his left ankle. Puka Nacua had to be helped off the field.

The Puka Nacua injury. He had to be helped off the field. pic.twitter.com/gSUnDh8od9 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The Rams ruled Nacua questionable soon after he left for the locker room. He had recorded two catches for 28 yards before sustaining the injury. The good news is that he eventually returned to the sideline with his helmet on, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. He was seen warming up at the two-minute warning before halftime. So, it appears there is a chance he could return to action.

“Rams WR Puka Nacua is back on his team’s sideline.”

The fact that Nacua is at least warming up on the sideline is great news for him and the Rams. He's been one of the most consistent wide receivers in the league this season, as he has emerged as a top target for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles will need the third-year pro available if the team wants to remain competitive in the NFC West. Look for more updates regarding Puka Nacua as the Rams and Ravens head into halftime.