The San Francisco 49ers had some unfortunate injury news to share about star linebacker Fred Warner following their contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

Warner suffered the injury midway through the first quarter, apparently dislocating his ankle as the team had to cart him off the field. He wore a visible air cast after medical staff put the ankle back into place as he made his way out of the game.

San Francisco revealed an official update on Warner's injury after the game. Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that the veteran linebacker will miss the remainder of the 2025 NFL season after breaking and dislocating his ankle.

Warner's season comes to a close after five games. He ends the year with 50 tackles, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

How 49ers played against Buccaneers after Fred Warner injury

Fred Warner's season-ending ankle injury will leave a major hole in the 49ers' defense, falling 30-19 to the Buccaneers after his exit.

San Francisco has been resilient throughout the number of injuries they had throughout this season, both on offense and defense. However, having Warner go down will leave the team vulnerable against the elite offenses in the league.

Tampa Bay was one of those squads as they scored in all four quarters, gaining momentum as the day went on. San Francisco made the effort to keep the game close but didn't have enough on both sides of the ball to pull off a rally.

Mac Jones was aggressive with his passing but committed some mistakes in the process. He completed 27 passes out of 39 attempts for 347 yards but threw two interceptions. He also attempted five rushes for 13 yards on the ground.

Christian McCaffrey continues to lock down the team's run game as the leader, having 17 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown. Three players made five or more catches in the receiving game, including McCaffrey. He finished with seven receptions for 57 yards. Kendrick Bourne led the way with five catches for 142 yards, while Jake Tonges provided six receptions for 58 yards.

The 49ers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 19 at 8:20 p.m. ET.