Washington Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered what appears to be an upper-body injury late in Sunday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks. With the Commanders already behind big against Sam Darnold and company, Washington absorbed a major blow on the injury front, with Daniels going down.

“Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is walking off the field with his left arm in a brace after suffering what appears to be a significant injury,” shared Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Before leaving the game, Daniels, who was taken by the Commanders in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft as the second-overall pick of the class, had racked up 153 passing yards with zero touchdowns and an interception on 16-for-22 pass completions. He also rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

The 24-year-old Daniels was trying to get to the end zone when he was tackled by Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas, causing him to go down. Daniels used his left arm as support, but it got pinned under his body before bending at an awkward angle.

Here is the video of Daniels' injury, though viewers should be warned that it’s not for the squeamish.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels went down and was injured after this play.pic.twitter.com/8fxpOMPnLZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 3, 2025

Article Continues Below

The Commanders still managed to finish the drive with a touchdown, as running back Chris Rodriguez scored on a four-yard run. But at that point, everyone’s mind was on Daniels’ status.

Daniels was still able to walk off the field on his own, which was still an encouraging sight for the Commanders and their fans.

Jayden Daniels coming off the field: pic.twitter.com/FBy0bDUYTd — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) November 3, 2025

With Daniels likely to miss perhaps the rest of the NFL season, Washington will be giving the starting quarterback duties to veteran backup Marcus Mariota.

The Commanders, who ultimately suffered a 38-14 loss to the Seahawks, dropped their fourth game in a row and sixth overall in the 2025 NFL regular season. It is not about to get easier for Washington with the 5-3 Detroit Lions coming up on their schedule in Week 9 at home.