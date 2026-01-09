The Philadelphia Phillies have made a few moves this offseason that should aid in their quest to get over the hump in 2026. They did decide to splash the cash to keep slugger Kyle Schwarber around, and they also bought low on Adolis Garcia, someone who's been a consistent source of power whose overall production at the plate has declined over the past few seasons. But it's apparent to many that the Phillies have a few more major moves left in them.

One possible move for the Phillies is the addition of star shortstop Bo Bichette, who was resurgent for the Toronto Blue Jays in their near-World Series-winning run in 2025. Bichette is one of the best hitters at his position, and entering his age-28 season, any concerns that his injuries in the past would linger should be more than compensated for by him being in his prime.

It's not quite clear if the Phillies still have the budget to sign Bichette. But if they do, there is a chance that someone like Alec Bohm could be traded; as Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints noted, Bohm has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate in the past.

Bohm could be shipped out in the event of a blockbuster infield addition to try and make up for whatever else they're going to lose in this free-agency period.

Phillies look to finish free agency with aplomb

The Phillies still have to address the ongoing free agency sagas of JT Realmuto and Ranger Suarez in addition to their potential pursuit of someone like Bichette. Philadelphia does not have to reinvent the wheel; this was a team that won 96 games last season, and bringing back mostly the same group is not too bad of an idea.

Alas, the Phillies already have the third-highest payroll in MLB, so a trade involving someone like Bohm could be their most convenient way to address other roster needs.