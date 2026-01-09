Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will suit up in the playoffs for the third straight year, and he wants nothing more than to get over the hump and advance to the Super Bowl for the first time.

But of course, it is easier said than done, especially since they are facing the Chicago Bears in the wild card round at Soldier Field on Saturday. Love will have to be extra careful with the football, as the Bears led the NFL with 23 interceptions and 33 takeaways in the regular season.

The 27-year-old signal-caller, who is 1-2 in the playoffs, admitted that he has to be laser-focused, as the Packers will heavily rely on him.

“You just have to understand that, as a player, as a quarterback, you have to find ways to not make mistakes. Those are the plays that are going to haunt you all offseason,” said Love in a video posted by WBAY-TV's Dave Schroeder.

“So you have to find ways to go out there and play your best ball, execute, and not have many plays that are like, ‘Man, I wish I could have that back.'”

Article Continues Below

Jordan Love: "You have to find ways to not make mistakes. Those are the plays that are going to haunt you all offseason." LOVE has been great at taking care of the ball, but in his 2 playoff losses, has throws he would like back (2 INT at SF, 3 INT at PHI) pic.twitter.com/o0S1TRMIUH — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 8, 2026

He completed 66.3% of his passes in the regular season, tallying 3,381 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Playing in a do-or-die affair on the road makes it more difficult for Green Bay, as the team tallied a 4-4-1 record in away games. But Love has gained enough experience over the years to know how to deal with the extra pressure.

The Packers will go as far as Love will take them. Hopefully for them, it will be way beyond the wild-card round.