The Green Bay Packers are locked in a battle on Sunday with the New York Giants. The Giants, who just fired its head coach Brian Daboll, are accomplishing a rare feat on the season.

“Giants score on the backend of the 1st drive with a rushing TD by Devin Singletary with interim head coach Mike Kafka on the calls and Jameis Winston under center,” NFL reporter Josina Anderson posted to X, formerly Twitter.

#Giants score on the backend of the 1st drive with a rushing TD by Devin Singletary with interim head coach Mike Kafka on the calls and Jameis Winston under center. 1st opening drive and 1st quarter TD allowed by the #Packers this season. pic.twitter.com/a96TqtSQHz — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 16, 2025

It was the first time during the 2025 NFL season that the Packers defense allowed a touchdown on its opponents' opening drive. New York did it with an interim head coach, and a backup play caller in Winston.

Article Continues Below

The Packers have relied on its defense all year. Green Bay has struggled to score on offense, and that problem was highlighted in the squad's last game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Green Bay scored just seven points in the game.

“I know as a defense, they definitely have every reason to look at us and say, ‘What are you guys doing? You guys need to figure it out and help us out and put up some more points,' because they're doing a great job,” Packers quarterback Jordan Love said after that loss to the Eagles, per ESPN. “It's frustrating, but we'll stay together. We'll keep the energy high and find ways to get better and be better as an offense.”

The Giants are just 2-8 on the season. New York is trying to salvage a disappointing campaign. Daboll was fired by the Giants on November 10.

The Giants and Packers are playing at time of writing Sunday.