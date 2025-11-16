The New York Giants played their first defensive possession against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11 without rookie edge-rusher Abdul Carter. Although no official announcement was made pre-game, many have wondered if the move indicated a disciplinary response from the team.

Carter has started just one game in 2025, but he has played over 64 percent of the defensive snaps in nine consecutive games. He has rotated in on the first defensive possession of every game until Week 11, when the Giants gave Tomon Fox the nod over him, according to Connor Hughes of SNY.

Abdul Carter's 1st snap of the game is on the punt return team pic.twitter.com/mBTZbwMRJG — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Carter was not listed on the Giants' Week 11 injury report, suggesting a potential disciplinary move from the new coaching staff. He substituted in on the team's second defensive drive.

Fox, a special teamer, has hardly played on defense all season. He entered Week 11 having played just 16 defensive snaps on the year.

The Giants can hardly afford to lose any key players at this point in the year, further suggesting disciplinary punishment for Carter. New York started Week 11 without four defensive starters, including Kayvon Thibodeaux, which would have suggested another start for the No. 3 overall pick.

Although Carter receives criticism for his low sack numbers, he has been one of the best rookies in the NFL through 10 games. The Penn State alum entered Week 11 with 22 tackles, 11 pressures and four quarterback hurries. His 75.5 Pro Football Focus pass-rushing grade ranks 24th among all edge-rushers.

If Carter was handed an internal punishment, it would be about the worst start possible under the new coaching regime. The Giants' firing of Brian Daboll and subsequently naming Mike Kafka their interim head coach was the story of the week in the NFL.