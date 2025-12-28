The Golden State Warriors have been playing some improved basketball over the last week, recently getting back over the .500 mark with a home win over the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day. The Warriors are starting to get healthy again after Stephen Curry recently missed some time with a leg injury, but recently, they got a tough update on the health of his brother, guard Seth Curry.

“The Warriors say Seth Curry had an MRI that revealed a sciatica nerve-related injury. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks,” reported ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel on X, formerly Twitter.

In a bizarre series of events, Seth Curry was signed by the Warriors before the season, then released, then re-signed by the team in November, pairing him up with his brother Stephen for the first time in their respective careers.

While the younger Curry hasn't gotten the opportunity to do much so far this year in Steve Kerr's rotation, he is still a reliable spot-up shooter from the perimeter who adds depth and veteran experience to a Warriors team that is hoping to turn things around on the 2025-26 season.

At the current juncture, the Warriors sit at 16-15, not terrible, but certainly not where they wanted to be after pushing all of their chips to the center of the table with last year's trade for Jimmy Butler, and considering that they've enjoyed a relatively clean bill of health so far this year.

In any case, the Warriors will next take the court on Sunday afternoon for a road game against the Toronto Raptors.