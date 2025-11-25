Things have gone south for the Los Angeles Chargers' offense, including Ladd McConkey. And they’ve been missing rookie running back Omarion Hampton. However, the Chargers made a massive injury move with Hampton ahead of Week 13, according to a post on X by Mike Garafolo.

“#Chargers are opening the activation window for Omarion Hampton, per Jim Harbaugh.”

This is good news for the Chargers, who are still solidly in the playoff hunt at 7-4. But their offense will need to be better than it showed in the blowout loss to the Jaguars.

Will RB Omarion Hampton give the Chargers a boost?

He has been out since Week 5. And they could have used him against the Jaguars. They totaled only 42 yards on the ground on 16 attempts. Making matters worse, quarterback Justin Herbert had half of those yards with 21 on three carries.

Hampton was the 22nd overall pick in April’s draft. He started the first five games of the season for the Chargers, totaling 314 yards rushing with two scores. Also, he caught 20 passes for 136 yards. His ability to impact the game in both ways should help the Chargers get back on track.

The 21-day window activation doesn’t mean Hampton will return this week. But it’s a step in the right direction.

The Chargers' offensive line is a mess, so Hampton might not be able to make a big impact.

Harbaugh tried to give his team extra rest during the bye week after the loss to the Jaguars, according to Chargers.com.

“I also felt like our team had earned two extra days, mainly a function of the team has been playing 15 straight games, 15 straight weeks, plus all the way back to the start of training camp,” Harbaugh said.” My priority is that they are fresh, regroup, and that's for players, coaches, and staff. Come back ready to roll.”

The Chargers play host to the struggling Raiders on Sunday.