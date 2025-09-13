Just two years into his career, the New England Patriots are moving on from former prized prospect Ja'Lynn Polk. The team sent the former second-round receiver to the New Orleans Saints in a trade on Saturday.

The Saints will send a late-round draft pick back to the Patriots for Polk, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Polk has already been ruled out for the entire 2025 season with a shoulder injury and will not return to the field until 2026.

The Patriots initially drafted Polk in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, hoping to pair him with Drake Maye for years to come. Instead, he only recorded 12 catches as a rookie for 87 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

