Streameast, once the go-to hub for illegal sports streams, has gone dark just days before the NFL season kicks off, Yahoo reports. According to The Athletic, the closure followed a year-long investigation led by the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), which partnered with Egyptian authorities to bring down what it called the largest illicit sports streaming platform in the world.

The timing of the takedown has shaken fans. Streameast reportedly logged 1.6 billion visits in the past year, averaging 136 million per month, offering everything from Premier League and Champions League matches to NFL, MLB, NBA, and pay-per-view MMA fights. For fans without official subscriptions, the site became a lifeline, which is why the sudden disappearance has sent social media into a frenzy.

One user on X joked, “half the timeline just lost their Sunday Ticket 💀.” Another quipped, “Streameast down, but piracy will find a way.” Others went even further, with one post reading, “Michael Porter Jr. punching the air rn 😭😂,” while another bluntly declared, “I guess nobody gonna be watching football this year.” Humor aside, the frustration reflects how much people relied on the site for access to major events.

The crackdown and its ripple effect

The investigation culminated in the arrest of two men in Egypt. Authorities confiscated laptops, smartphones, and uncovered a shell company believed to have laundered $6.2 million in ad revenue. Officials also seized roughly $200,000 in cryptocurrency and pointed to multiple real estate purchases tied to the operation.

ACE chairman Charles Rivkin called the raid a “resounding victory” in the fight against piracy. “By taking down the largest illegal live sports platform anywhere, we’ve put more points on the board for sports leagues, entertainment companies, and fans worldwide,” he told The Athletic.

Yet even with the victory lap, the war is far from over. Replacement domains have already surfaced, with ACE acknowledging the rise of “copycat” sites. The group vowed to continue targeting major piracy rings, working alongside global partners that include Europol and the U.S. Department of Justice.

For fans, though, the timing is brutal. With the NFL season about to dominate screens every Sunday, millions suddenly find themselves scrambling for alternatives. Whether they pay up for legitimate services or chase after the next shadow site remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Streameast’s absence has left a noticeable gap in the sports-watching world.