The NFL season consists of each of the 32 teams playing 17 games over an 18-week regular season. That means that each team has one bye week. Bye weeks allow teams to freshen up and get healthy during a long and taxing season before the postseason starts up.

During the 2025 season, bye weeks will occur every week from Week 5 to Week 14, excluding Week 13. Anywhere from two to six teams will be off during these weeks in which coaches have the time to reassess the state of the team and players are able to relax and get their bodies right. Here are the bye weeks for all 32 teams during the 2025 season.

Week 5

Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Four teams have an early bye week. The Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears have second-year players under center in Michael Penix Jr. and Caleb Williams, respectively. If a sophomore slump hits either of them, Week 5 will be a good time to reset. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the opposite, as 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers is their quarterback. Rodgers has plenty of experience at the highest level, but his body obviously is more fragile than it once was, so the future Hall of Famer will likely need the bye week more to rest rather than to study up for future weeks.

Week 6

Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings

The Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings are both poised to have great seasons. The early bye might be perfect timing for the Vikings. First-year signal caller J.J. McCarthy is quarterbacking the team this year, and if he has early-career struggles, the kinks can be ironed out by Kevin O'Connell during Week 6.

Week 7

Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills

Only two teams have a Week 7 bye week, but they are two of the best teams in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills are both primed for another impressive year; they just need to get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason and get into the Super Bowl.

Week 8

Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

Week 8 long marked the halfway point of the NFL season when the league consisted of 16 regular season games. With a 17th game now a part of the schedule, it isn't the exact midpoint, but there will be six teams off this week, nonetheless. The Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks have new quarterbacks on their rosters, and it isn't quite clear how Geno Smith and Sam Darnold will perform on their new teams. Things will be clearer by the bye week.

The Seahawks play in the NFC West, as do fellow Week 8 bye week teams in the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. The defending points per game leading Detroit Lions will also be off, as will the Jacksonville Jaguars. Perhaps no player will need the time off more than Travis Hunter, considering he will play on both sides of the field for the Jaguars.

Week 9

Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets could both realistically try out different quarterbacks at some point during the 2025 season. Joe Flacco is starting for the Browns during Week 1, but it seems like just a matter of time until either Shedeur Sanders or Dillons Gabriel is given a chance. Justin Fields is the Jets starter, but he already has the bust label attached to his name.

Both teams may use the Week 9 bye to reevaluate the state of their quarterback position. The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers shouldn't have that issue with Jalen Hurts and Baker Mayfield cemented as two of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Week 10

Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans

Week 10 might be considered a down week across the NFL because some of the most exciting teams won't be playing. The Cincinnati Bengals have arguably the best offense in football, headlined by Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow. The Kansas City Chiefs are in the midst of a dynasty, and the Dallas Cowboys are America's team. Even the Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in Cam Ward on their roster.

Week 11

Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints

The Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints had the most public quarterback competitions during training camp and the preseason. Anthony Richardson lost his spot to Daniel Jones in Indianapolis, and Spencer Rattler won the job over Tyler Shough in New Orleans.

It seems likely that both of those current starters won't finish the season as the man behind center for their respective teams. If there is a logical time to make a switch at quarterback, it will be during the Week 11 byes. However, it is possible that these teams won't want to wait that long, either.

Week 12

Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders

The AFC West playoff picture might go down to the wire. The Chiefs have been running the division for years, but this may be the year a team like the Denver Broncos or Los Angeles Chargers finally leapfrogs them. It'll be tough to tell until late in the season because both of those teams have Week 12 byes.

Week 14

Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers

There are differing thoughts on the productivity behind a Week 14 bye. On the one hand, a late-season bye will allow teams to be fresh heading into the postseason. On the other hand, teams may lose some momentum heading into crucial games where they are trying to clinch postseason births. The Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers will have to balance that this year. None of those teams were very good last year, but they are all expected to take sizable leaps forward this season.