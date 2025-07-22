Star power and depth at the receiver and tight end positions are vital to having an impressive receiving corps in the NFL. In the modern game, having plenty of talent at the positions is vital because the passing attack is such an important part of NFL offenses. So, here are all 32 NFL teams ranked by the talent they have in their receiving corps.

32. Las Vegas Raiders

WR depth chart: Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton Jr., Collin Johnson

TE depth chart: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer

The Las Vegas Raiders very well may have the best tight end in football in Brock Bowers. During his rookie season, Bowers set records for rookie tight end receiving yards (1,194) and rookie receptions (112), regardless of position. His backup, Michael Mayer, isn't too bad, either.

Despite that, the Raiders still rank as having the worst receiving corps in the NFL. Their receiver room is just that bad. Jakobi Meyers is okay, but he'd be a mere depth piece elsewhere in the league. Tre Tucker and Dont'e Thornton are listed as the other two starting receivers, and they've combined for just 66 career receptions.

31. Tennessee Titans

WR depth chart: Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson, Treylon Burks, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor

TE depth chart: Chin Okonkwo, Gunnar Helm

First overall pick Cam Ward will likely have his work cut out for him in year one as the Tennessee Titans' receiving corps is far from spectacular. Calvin Ridley will be the top option. He has surpassed 1,000 yards in two straight seasons, but he also hasn't looked as elite since his gambling-related suspension.

Tyler Lockett isn't the player he once was, either. Lockett was once a premier deep threat, but he has lost a little bit of his once elite speed, and he refuses to gain yards after the catch. Treylon Burks has also turned into one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory. The Titans will need one or both of Chimere Dike and/or Elic Ayomanor to outperform their draft stock as rookies.

30. New York Jets

WR depth chart: Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson, Arian Smith

TE depth chart: Mason Taylor, Jermey Ruckert

Garrett Wilson is elite, but he can't do it all, and the New York Jets don't have many pass-catching threats outside of him and running back Breece Hall, who doesn't have any bearing on this list.

Allen Lazard was brought into town for Aaron Rodgers, but the quarterback is no longer with the team. Even Josh Reynolds is coming off by far the worst season of his career since his rookie year.

29. Pittsburgh Steelers

WR depth chart: DK Metcalf, Robert Woods, Calvin Austin, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek

TE depth chart: Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington

Had they not traded George Pickens, the Pittsburgh Steelers' receiving corps would have looked a lot more promising. DK Metcalf is a freak-of-nature athlete, but he has always been just good, not great, when it comes to production as a receiver. Having Robert Woods and Calvin Austin round out the starting unit is extremely underwhelming, too.

The saving grace for Pittsburgh is that they have tight-end depth. None of Pat Freiermuth, Jon Smith, or Darnell Washington are stars, but they are all serviceable options. Freiermuth gets around 60 catches every year, and Smith had an incredible year with the Miami Dolphins last season. Smith's 88 receptions were nearly double his career high.

28. New Orleans Saints

WR depth chart: Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Brandin Cooks, Cedrick Wilson, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Bub Means

TE depth chart: Foster Moreau, Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill

Chris Olave is an exciting young player, but it is worrisome how many concussions he has already suffered during his career. Rashid Shaheed is a deep-ball threat, and Brandin Cooks produces every year, regardless of where he is playing.

In totality, though, the receiver room is far from exceptional in New Orleans. The Saints do have a nice trio of tight ends between Foster Moreau, Juwan Johnson, and Taysom Hill, though, the latter of whom is a gadget player that can play quarterback, fullback, or halfback.

27. New England Patriots

WR depth chart: Stefon Diggs, Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, Ja'Lynn Polk

TE depth chart: Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper

The New England Patriots were ranked as having the worst receiving corps in the NFL last season, and they've only made marginal improvements since.

Stefon Diggs was the team's big-ticket free agent addition. Although Diggs has had a great career, he is 31 years old and coming off a torn ACL. His name value may be greater than what he can actually bring to the table at this point.

Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, and Kayshon Boutte are the mainstays, and Mack Hollins was also brought in after having one of the best years of his career.

26. Los Angeles Chargers

WR depth chart: Ladd McConkey, Tre Harris, Quentin Johnston

TE depth chart: Willy Dissly, Tyler Conklin

An already weak receiving corps got even weaker when Mike Williams told the Los Angeles Chargers that he was retiring. Jim Harbaugh showed that he prioritizes offensive line play and a rushing attack last season, but Justin Herbert would still ideally have more weapons to throw to than he currently does.

The Chargers are improving in that regard, though, and they may have more potential than fans realize when it comes to their passing attack. Ladd McConkey had a great rookie season, and Tre Harris was drafted in the second round. Quentin Johnston even showed signs of bucking the bust label during his second season.

25. Buffalo Bills

WR depth chart: Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Josh Palmer, Elijah Moore, Laviska Shenault, Curtis Samuel

TE depth chart: Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox

Josh Allen won the MVP, but he didn't have much help at receiver in getting there. Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman could be in line for breakout seasons, though, and Josh Palmer, Elijah Moore, and Laviska Shenault were all added this offseason as depth pieces.

The big selling point for Buffalo's receiving corps is their tight-end room. Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox form one of the best tight-end duos in the NFL. However, the Bills ranked just 28th in frequency using 12 personnel last season.

24. Carolina Panthers

WR depth chart: Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen, David Moore, Jimmy Horn

TE depth chart: Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders

The Carolina Panthers have prioritized bringing in weapons for Bryce Young to throw to. Their top pick and first-round selection in each of the last two seasons was a receiver: Xavier Legette last year and Tetairoa McMillan this year.

Both players have potential, but they both need to prove themselves as well, and there aren't many other weapons in Carolina's receiving corps. Adam Thielen was once one of the most reliable pass catchers in the NFL, but he isn't the player he once was.

23. Arizona Cardinals

WR depth chart: Marvin Harrison, Zay Jones, Michael Wilson, Simi Fehko, Greg Dortch

TE depth chart: Trey McBride, Tip Reiman

The 2024 NFL Draft class was stacked at receiver. Marvin Harrison didn't have the best rookie season of his pass-catching peers, but he can still become the best receiver of the bunch when it is all said and done.

He'll be in line for a lot of targets this year as the receiver depth behind him is mediocre at best with Michael Wilson and Zay Jones. Luckily for the Cardinals, Trey McBride is also one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

22. Miami Dolphins

WR depth chart: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Erik Ezuknma, Malik Washington, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

TE depth chart: Darren Waller, Pharaoh Brown

The Miami Dolphins have one of the best receiver duos in the NFL between Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill is still perhaps the fastest player in the NFL, and his hands and route running have always been underrated. Waddle, meanwhile, had what was one of the best rookie receiving seasons ever in 2021. Waddle set a then-rookie record with 104 receptions.

However, Hill is coming off his worst season since his rookie year. He grew frustrated with the team's quarterback play and even requested a trade before going back on that desire. Waddle's catch numbers have gotten worse in each season since his first year, too. Furthermore, the Dolphins haven't been able to find a reliable third option for these two stars.

Tight end Jonnu Smith led the team in catches last year, but he is now with the Steelers. Running back De'Von Achane was third in catches. Malik Washington was the only other receiver with any resemblance of production, but he only had 24 catches.

Darren Waller was brought out of retirement to give the passing game some juice, but he isn't the player he once was. The onetime Pro Bowler didn't play in 2024, and it is easy to see him being similarly unproductive while out of his prime, like Odell Beckham Jr. was in Miami last season.

Regardless, Hill and Waddle have tons of talent and could bounce back this season. Their combined deep threat is matched by nobody in the league.

21. Seattle Seahawks

WR depth chart: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jake Bobo, Tory Horton

TE depth chart: Elijah Arroyo, AJ Barner

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were Seattle Seahawks staples in their receiving corps for a long time, but both of them found new homes this offseason. Metcalf is a freak of nature, but he never produced like a top-tier receiver, and Lockett was clearly on the downhill turn of his career. Those two were replaced by Cooper Kupp.

Kupp has a Triple Crown season to his name. He has struggled with injuries since that iconic 2021 season that saw him nearly go for 2,000 yards, but he should be a good fit opposite Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Quarterback Sam Darnold had a breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings last year, but he looked like a draft bust in season's prior. The Seahawks have enough talent to make sure Darnold's hot streak continues.

Tory Horton put up big numbers at Colorado State, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling's experience as a two-time champion could also be helpful for a team trying to take the next step forward. The Seahawks surprisingly just released Noah Fant.

20. Baltimore Ravens

WR depth chart: Zay Flowers, DeAndre Hopkins, Rashod Bateman

TE depth chart: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely

An improved receiving corps led to a career-best season throwing the ball for Lamar Jackson, a quarterback who has typically been known more for his running ability than his passing game. Rashod Bateman has been a little underwhelming as a former first-round pick, but he showed more flashes last season than he ever had before.

Zay Flowers was also a first-round pick, and he has become one of the best long-ball pass catchers in the league. DeAndre Hopkins is the veteran who brings it all together. Hopkins isn't the megastar he once was, but he doesn't really make mistakes.

What really stands out with the Ravens' receiving corps is their tight-end room. Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely are arguably the best one-two tight-end punch in the NFL.

Andrews has long been considered one of the best players at his position league-wide, although he had a down year that was punctuated by a costly fumble and a two-point conversion drop that cost the Ravens their season. He likely may start to take on a bigger role.

19. Jacksonville Jaguars

WR depth chart: Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, Dyami Brown, Trenton Irwin

TE depth chart: Brenton Strange, Hunter Long, Johnny Mundt

The 2024 NFL Draft class was filled with elite receiver prospects. Brian Thomas was only the fourth receiver taken, but he was arguably the best of the bunch. Thomas had 1,282 receiving yards in his rookie season, which was the third most in the entire NFL. The Jaguars also traded up in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Travis Hunter.

It is unclear exactly what Jacksonville's plans are with the Heisman Trophy winner as the Colorado product played two ways in college. However, he has tons of potential, especially alongside Thomas in the passing game. Hunter's route running isn't the most crisp, but his big-play ability is matched by few.

Thomas and Hunter can become one of the best receiver duos in the league, but there isn't a lot to write home about besides the two young pass catchers, and some view Hunter as a better cornerback than receiver. That gives the Jaguars' receiving corps a lot of volatility on what they become in 2025.

18. Denver Broncos

WR depth chart: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, Trent Sherfield, Pat Bryant

TE depth chart: Evan Engram, Adam Trautman

The Denver Broncos broke their postseason drought that stretched back to the year after they won Super Bowl 50 last year. They did that largely in part because Bo Nix was their first above-average quarterback since Peyton Manning. Now the Broncos have even more weapons for their franchise signal-caller to throw to.

The team signed Evan Engram in the offseason. The two-time Pro Bowler is one of the best pass-catching tight ends in football. The Broncos also have the always reliable Courtland Sutton and gadget weapon Marvin Mims.

He may be best as a special teamer, but Mims has the potential to take on a bigger role on offense. Troy Franklin also has chemistry with Nix as the two played together during Nix's record-breaking season at Oregon.

17. Dallas Cowboys

WR depth chart: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Jonathan Mingo

TE depth chart: Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker

The Dallas Cowboys love to throw the football, so they desperately needed to get a high-quality receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb. They got that in the trade for George Pickens. The ex-Steeler plays with attitude and intensity, which is something the Cowboys could use a dose of.

Lamb is established as one of the best receivers in the NFL and should produce even better numbers than he did last year with Dak Prescott returning to health. Jake Ferguson has also proven to be a reliable threat at tight end.

16. Atlanta Falcons

WR depth chart: Drake London, Darnell Mooney, RayRay McCloud, Jamal Agnew, Khadarel Hodge

TE depth chart: Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner

The Atlanta Falcons are officially moving forward with Michael Penix Jr. over Kirk Cousins as the starting quarterback. The 2024 first-round pick will have plenty of weapons to help him out in his first full year as a starter. Drake London is a big-bodied possession receiver, Darnell Mooney is a superb route runner, and RayRay McCloud can shine with the ball in his hands.

Kyle Pitts is the swing player for the Falcons' receiving corps. He was drafted higher than any tight end ever because of his immense potential.

Said potential looked obvious during a 1,026-yard rookie season, but the three years since have been disappointments, and now Pitts is a regular in trade rumors. If Pitts can become the elite tight end that he was supposed to become, the Falcons' offense could be scary.

15. New York Giants

WR depth chart: Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Ihmir Smith-Martte

TE depth chart: Theo Johnson, Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz

The New York Giants have invested heavily in the receiver position in recent years. Unfortunately, it hasn't resulted in many wins, as Daniel Jones' subpar play at the quarterback position has limited the passing attack.

The Giants could be in for another year of underwhelming play behind center as Russell Wilson is well past his prime. There is hope for the future after the team drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round, though.

Malik Nabers broke onto the scene in his first year with one of the best rookie receiving seasons ever. Wan'Dale Robinson also put up solid numbers as a receiver who thrived in short-yardage passing situations. Robinson was one of the best receivers in the league on slant/crossing routes.

Jalin Hyatt has largely disappointed in his first two NFL seasons, but he still has plenty of potential. Darius Slayton is an underrated depth piece, too. The tight-end room certainly leaves something to be desired, but Wilson has never much cared for passing to tight ends anyway.

14. Washington Commanders

WR depth chart: Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey, Michael Gallup, Jaylin Lane

TE depth chart: Zach Ertz, John Bates

Jayden Daniels won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2024. Now, he has even more help at his disposal. Terry McLaurin surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth straight season last year. This offseason, Washington traded for Deebo Samuel.

Samuel is one of the best gadget players in the NFL. He can be used in screen situations and even as a ball-carrier out of the backfield. Noah Brown and Michael Gallup were also added in the offseason, and Luke McCaffrey could take on a bigger role in year two. Zach Ertz is 34 years old, but the tight end had his best season in years with Daniels throwing him the football.

13. Minnesota Vikings

WR depth chart: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Naylor, Rondale Moore, Tim Jones, Tai Felton

TE depth chart: T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver

Whether Kirk Cousins, Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullins, Jaren Hall, or Sam Darnold has thrown him the ball, Justin Jefferson has proven himself as not only arguably the best receiver in football, but one of the best NFL players overall.

Just last year, Jefferson helped turn Darnold from a draft bust into a Pro Bowler. Jefferson has a 1,809-yard season to his name, and the touchdowns (10) came with more frequency last year.

Jefferson has a pretty good partner in crime in Jordan Addison, although Addison may miss time due to a looming suspension next season. When that suspension comes, Rondale Moore will help pick up the slack.

T.J. Hockenson is also one of the best tight ends in the NFL and one of the few superstars at his position who thrives as much as a blocker as he does as a pass-catcher. Hockenson didn't score a touchdown in an injury-plagued 2024 season, though.

12. Cleveland Browns

WR depth chart: Jerry Jeudy, Diontae Johnson, Cedric Tillman, DeAndre Carter

TE depth chart: David Njoku, Harold Fannin Jr.

Jerry Jeudy needed a change of scenery, and playing for the Cleveland Browns allowed him to break out. Jeudy has long been known for a premier route-running ability, but it didn't translate to production with the Broncos.

In 2024, Jeudy had 90 catches for 1,229 yards last season, including a 235-yard performance against his former team in one of the best revenge games ever, although the Broncos did walk away victorious. As great at getting open as Jeudy is, he still struggles with drops, as he led the NFL in that category last season.

Cedric Tillman was also starting to get hot before his season was shut down due to injury. Diontae Johnson is the big X factor in Cleveland. The ex-Steeler has been to a Pro Bowl, but he had a disastrous 2024 campaign. Johnson ended up playing for three teams last year, and he did next to nothing with all of them.

After disappointing with the Panthers, Johnson was traded to the Ravens. He was then suspended and eventually waived by Baltimore after only one catch because he refused to sub into the game for the team.

The Houston Texans picked him up, but he only had one more catch for them than he did with the Ravens. Johnson is only 29 years old, though, so he could return to form on another new team.

The Browns also have DeAndre Carter, a steady veteran journeyman who produces regardless of who he is suiting up for. David Njoku is also one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

11. Houston Texans

WR depth chart: Nico Collins, Christian Kirk, Tank Dell, Jayden Higgins, John Metchie, Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson

TE depth chart: Dalton Schultz, Brevin Jordan

The Houston Texans' pass attack was a disappointment last season. The team was expected to have an explosive offense, but C.J. Stroud had a sophomore slump, and Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Stefon Diggs all suffered through injuries, the latter two of whom had season-ending injuries.

Diggs is no longer with the team, and Dell will likely miss all of the 2025 season because of his knee injury. Even so, Collins has emerged as an elite pass catcher who can absorb a high volume of targets. Christian Kirk will make up for the Dell injury. He didn't live up to his contract with the Jaguars, but he is still a solid player.

The team also invested into the receiver position in the draft. Jayden Higgins was their first draft selection, and Jaylin Noel was picked in the third round. Dalton Schultz is good for close to 60 receptions a year at the tight-end position, too.

10. San Francisco 49ers

WR depth chart: Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, Demarcus Robinson

TE depth chart: George Kittle

The San Francisco 49ers were given the No. 1 slot last year when it came to ranking every receiving corps. They fall a ways down the list this year largely because Deebo Samuel is no longer with the team. Brandon Aiyuk was typically more productive than Samuel as a pass-catcher anyway, although he missed most of last season.

That allowed Jauan Jennings to emerge with a 975-yard season, though. Unfortunately, the 49ers are at risk of losing Jennings, as he is requiring either a new contract or a trade. Ricky Pearsall should show improvement in year two, though, as his rookie season was delayed and stunted because of a gunshot wound.

9. Indianapolis Colts

WR depth chart: Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Adonai Mitchell, Ashton Dulin

TE depth chart: Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox

If Anthony Richardson struggles again, it will be due to his own doing and not because of the players that the Indianapolis Colts have surrounded him with. The Colts' receiving corps is stacked. At receiver, they have a big four of Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Adonai Mitchell.

The former three all surpassed 800 receiving yards last year, Pittman as a possession receiver, Pierce as the deep threat, and Downs as the slot weapon. Mitchell had some big moments in his rookie season and should further break out in year two.

The Colts are also stacked at tight end. Tyler Warren was the second player in his position group drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he was widely regarded as the best tight end in the class. Mo Alie-Cox is a lifelong Colt who doesn't do anything fancy but is a solid blocker who can catch passes when need be.

8. Los Angeles Rams

WR depth chart: Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, Britain Covey

TE depth chart: Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson

In comes Davante Adams; out goes Cooper Kupp. The Rams replaced one all-time receiver legend with another, but both players are out of their primes. Even so, Adams still has something left in the tank and will bring a new dynamic to Matthew Stafford's offense.

Adams likely won't be the top option, though. That honor belongs to Puka Nacua. While injuries resulted in a down season last year, Nacua did have the best rookie receiver season ever the year prior.

Nacua set rookie records for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) in his first season, and he could get back to that level this year. Tyler Higbee missed almost all of last season, and his full-time return to action should revitalize the tight end room.

7. Cincinnati Bengals

WR depth chart: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Jermaine Burton

TE depth chart: Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample

The Cincinnati Bengals' receiving corps depth leaves something to be desired, but at the end of the day, they have arguably the best receiver duo in the NFL. Ja'Marr Chase became just the third player to win the Triple Crown this century last season, yet Tee Higgins still managed to go for 73 catches and 911 yards.

The Bengals had the most passing yards in the NFL last season, and with Joe Burrow quarterbacking the offense and the defense still remaining suspect, don't be surprised if they do so again.

6. Philadelphia Eagles

WR depth chart: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Terrace Marshall, Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith

TE depth chart: Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra

The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl 59 because of a stacked and deep roster, and that extends to their receiving corps. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith mesh together perfectly. Brown is a beefy receiver who thrives in yards-after-catch situations. Smith is scrawny for a receiver, but he is always open and never drops passes.

The team has spent years trying to find a great third option at receiver, and they may have finally found that in Jahan Dotson. Tight end Dallas Goedert is their true No. 3, though.

5. Detroit Lions

WR depth chart: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa

TE depth chart: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright

After two injury/suspension-riddled seasons, Jameson Williams put it all together in 2024 and helped transform the Detroit Lions offense into arguably the scariest in the NFL. Williams is a pure burner who surpassed 1,000 yards last season, but he isn't even the first or second option in Detroit's passing attack.

The top weapon is Amon-Ra St. Brown. The receiver from USC had 115 catches for 1,263 yards.

Tight end Sam LaPorta put up big numbers, too, although not as gaudy of numbers as he did during his rookie season. All three of those players are exceptionally fast, which makes Tim Patrick a great depth piece as a big-body 50/50 ball receiver. The team brought in even more talent to their receiving corps by drafting Isaac TeSlaa.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

WR depth chart: Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, Sky Moore, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Royals

TE depth chart: Travis Kelce, Noah Gray

The Kansas City Chiefs' passing attack has taken a step back over the last two seasons, but the team always contends for the Super Bowl, and they could put up bigger numbers through the air this season. Patrick Mahomes had fewer weapons to target last season than normal largely because Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice spent most of the season injured.

Both players are returning this season, although a suspension seems inevitable for Rice. Xavier Worthy impressed as a rookie. The NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash record holder has blazing speed, as does Brown, so together, the incredibly fast duo could replicate what the Chiefs had when Tyreek Hill played for the team.

The concern for Kansas City is that Travis Kelce regressed last season and is soon to be 36 years old. One of the greatest tight ends ever, Kelce, put up his lowest numbers across the board since his rookie season.

This could be Kelce's last season before retirement, so perhaps he has enough left in the tank to re-establish his greatness. The Chiefs' improved depth could take some of the burden off of the aging tight end.

3. Green Bay Packers

WR depth chart: Matthew Golden, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, Savion Williams, Bo Melton, Mecole Hardman

TE depth chart: Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave

The Green Bay Packers have six starting-caliber receivers on their roster and another two solid depth pieces to boot. They even have one of the best one-two punches at the tight-end position.

The team drafted Matthew Golden to pair with Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Dontayvion Wicks, all of whom have surpassed 500 yards with the Packers at least once in their careers.

Savion Williams was also drafted earlyish in the 2025 NFL Draft. Many fans think Bo Melton has tons of potential, and Hardman has three Super Bowl championships to his name. Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft were taken in the second and third rounds, respectively, in the 2023 NFL Draft.

2. Chicago Bears

WR depth chart: D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Olamide Zaccheaus, Devin Duvernay, Tyler Scott

TE depth chart: Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet, Durham Smythe

The Chicago Bears are doing everything in their power to ensure that Caleb Williams reaches the potential that everybody saw in him when he was drafted first overall.

Williams was viewed as one of the best prospects in recent memory when he came out of USC in 2024, and even though the Bears had a decent receiving corps last year, Williams didn't meet everybody's expectations, although his rookie year performance was given too much hate.

Odunze was taken in the first round only a handful of picks after Williams, and the Bears added two more pass catchers with each of their first two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Colston Loveland was the first tight end taken, and he'll shine in 12 personnel with Cole Kmet. Luther Burden was taken in the second round in the mold of an A.J. Brown/Deebo Samuel.

Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay have also played big roles before and were brought in during the offseason. Zaccheaus was the No. 2 receiver on a Commanders team that exceeded all expectations last year, and Duvernay made two Pro Bowls as a return specialist with the Ravens.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR depth chart: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, Sterling Shepard, Trey Palmer

TE depth chart: Cade Otton, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have been tearing up the league as a duo for years now. Evans needs one more 1,000-yard season to break his tie with Jerry Rice, one of the greatest NFL players ever, for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Despite Evans' consistency, Godwin actually has more receptions than his star teammate in four of the last six seasons.

The two receivers are getting older, and Godwin is dealing with an injury, but the Buccaneers have brought in reinforcements. Jalen McMillan had some big moments as a rookie last season, and Emeka Egbuka was drafted in the first round this year. Sterling Shepard is a reliable depth piece, and Cade Otton, Payne Durham, and Ko Kieft are also solid tight ends.