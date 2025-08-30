Micah Parsons has just arrived in Green Bay to begin his career as a member of the Packers and he is already a trendsetter on the team. Parsons will don the No. 1 on the back of his uniform, a number that no Packer player has worn since team owner and founder Earl “Curly” Lambeau wore the number a century ago.

As soon as Parsons made his bold fashion choice, wide receiver Matthew Golden decided to follow in his foot steps. Golden has decided he will play the upcoming season wearing the number 0. The rookie from Texas had been wearing No. 22 while in training camp, but he took his lead from the newest Packer.

Parsons is expected to help the Green Bay defense become one of the dominant units in the NFL. As he enters his fifth year in the league and the prime of his career, Parsons has never had less than 12.0 sacks in any of his seasons.

During his career with the Dallas Cowboys, Parsons wore No. 11. However, wide receiver Jayden Reed has been wearing that on the back of his uniform and Parsons has selected another number rather than making Reed a significant financial offer to give up the number he has been wearing since he was drafted out of Michigan State in 2023.

Parsons hoping to live up to heavy expectations for Packers

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons speaks during an introductory press conference on Friday, August 29, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers made a trade with the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 28 to acquire Parsons in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first round picks.
Parsons was “holding in” while he was with the Cowboys, going to meetings but not participating in practices or games. While this was clearly done to pressure Cowboys owner Jerry Jones into speeding up negotiations, Parsons also reported a potential back injury.

It does not appear to be a serious problem, and he wants to play and make key contributions when the Packers open the season in Week 1 at Lambeau Field against the powerful Detroit Lions. Parsons has met with Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and he could have a substantial package of plays even though he just arrived and may not be 100 percent.

“He says he’s got a lot planned for me,” Parsons said. “I don’t know what the scheme looks like. I just got my iPad today. I’m going to look over it. I’m super excited. I know about his creativity. I’ve heard a lot. Obviously, I don’t watch their defense a lot, but I’m excited to learn. I’m excited to get better and be a dominant player for them.”

While it may not be easy for Parsons to come up with a peak performance early in the season, the Packers will play the Washington Commanders after a short week of preparation in Week 2. Hitting his stride early may be a necessity for the Packers to beat either of their first two opponents.

