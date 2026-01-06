Washington Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels sang his praises for his fellow 2024 NFL Draft mates Drake Maye and Caleb Williams following the conclusion of the 2025 regular season.

Daniels emerged onto the stage as a future superstar in 2024, leading Washington to the NFC Championship Game amid a historic rookie campaign. Even though 2025 was a disappointment as injuries ended his season early, the star quarterback got to see Maye and Williams enjoy their respective success this campaign.

Maye is in the MVP conversations after leading New England to a 14-3 record and the second seed in the AFC. As for Williams, he got Chicago to finish 11-6 and secure the third seed in the NFC. Daniels reflected on his colleagues' accomplishments in 2025 as he gave a clear label to his draft class.

“I think that says a lot about our class,” he told reporters, via Ben Standig. “Those guys put in the work, they deserve everything they got and what's to come. I'm certainly excited to see what they do in the playoffs. I'm pretty sure they felt the same for me last year. It'll be fun to sit there and watch them. … We've got a bad a** class of quarterbacks.”

What's next for Jayden Daniels, Commanders

Jayden Daniels will be looking forward to seeing how Drake Maye and Caleb Williams perform in the upcoming postseason. In the meantime, he will hope for better results in 2026 after injuries ravaged his sophomore campaign.

Daniels only took part in seven games throughout 2025, going 2-5 in those starts as Washington dealt with injuries all year. He completed 114 passes for 1,262 yards and eight touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 58 rushes for 278 yards and two scores.

The Commanders finished with a 5-12 record, a far cry from the 12-5 campaign they enjoyed in Daniels' rookie year. They will use the upcoming draft and free agency to retool the roster and make a return to the playoff conversation for 2026 and beyond.