The Washington Commanders have many roster problems to address. And there could be new coaches in the building. Managing the roster situation will take some work, and GM Adam Peters hinted at a possible NFL Draft trade, according to a post on X by John Keim.

“When talking about the draft picks, Peters mentioned not having a second or fourth (Tunsil trade). “I would do that one all over again… Obviously, we have a top-10 pick, which we could look to move and get more picks if the opportunity arises.”

With the No. 7 pick in a quarterback-thin year, the Commanders might not be able to command a haul of picks. But it’s certainly worth testing the waters for Peters.

Commanders may have to manipulate the draft

An aging roster has the Commanders in a bind. Here’s how bad it is, according to commanderswire.com.

“Yes, we knew the Commanders are the oldest team in the NFL this season,” Ivan Lambert wrote. “But wow, did you realize 28 current players on the 53-man roster are now age 29 and older? Meaning the next NFL season will be their age 30 season or beyond.”

Getting younger — and hopefully faster — means a great deal of roster turnover. The Commanders can do some of that in the draft. But not a lot based on their current allotment of picks.

They have a first, third, fifth, two in the sixth, and one in the seventh. That’s six picks with four of those coming in rounds where consistent starters are rarely found.

If Washington is going to field a competitive roster in 2026, it’ll need to trade that first-round pick for something like a first and fourth. Ideally, they would like to get a first and a second, but that may be reaching a bit.

However, one of the issues for the Commanders is that they need major turnover on the roster. They will not only need to acquire extra picks, but they will also have to hit several home runs with their selections.