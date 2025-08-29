The trade of Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers Friday night shocked the NFL and nearly all observers criticized the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones for sending one of the most dangerous defensive players in the league to Lambeau Field.

However, the Cowboys are getting two first-round draft choices and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in return for Parsons. While the Packers may have “won” the trade based on Parsons' explosiveness and ability to create big plays, Clark is a very good player himself and the two draft picks could turn out to be notable players at some point.

Clark was also shocked by the deal, but after speaking to Jones and Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, he appears to be motivated and rejuvenated by the deal. He quickly explained what he can bring to the Cowboys as they prepare for their season opener against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

“No nonsense, you're going to get a dawg, somebody that's just all about football,” Clark said, per DallasCowboys.com. “I'm here to ball. I'm here to be my best self. I feel like when I'm my best self, there's nobody messing with me. That's what I bring to the table, I'm here to play my ass off.”

Cowboys are getting productive all-around player

Article Continues Below

Clark is a nine-year veteran who has played nose tackle or defensive tackle for the Packers throughout his career. He is a three-time Pro Bowl performer and he had one of the best years of his career in 2023. Clark had 44 tackles, a career-best 7.5 sacks, 3 passes defensed and 2 forced fumbles.

He was not as productive last year as he had 37 tackles, 1.0 sack, 2 passes defensed and 2 fumble recoveries.

While Clark has shown he can rush the passer from his interior defensive line position, the Cowboys are hoping he can help them with their run defense. The team struggled mightily in that area last year as they ranked 24th in total defense and 27th against the run. The presence of Clark should help them in that area, as he has totaled an 11.1 percent run stop rate and 14.2 percent run tackle rate throughout his career.

While the season opener on the road against the Eagles is a tough assignment, a home game against the New York Giants followed by a road game with the Chicago Bears follow. As a result, the Cowboys could take a 2-1 record into their Week 4 home game against the Packers, and that's when Clark and Parsons will have a chance to show their former teams how they are adjusting to their new locations.