New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has led the franchise back to prominence in his first year at the helm, guiding them to a 14-3 record and a spot in Super Bowl LX. During a press conference in San Francisco, Vrabel addressed the pressure of the upcoming game by stating, “I think every time we go out, it's a must-win game,” a competitive philosophy he has maintained throughout his career.

This resurgence has caught the attention of Tom Brady, who spent twenty seasons with the organization but told CBS Sports that he has “no dog in the fight” for this week's showdown.

While Brady expressed happiness that the region has embraced the Mike Vrabel regime, he explained on the Let's Go! podcast that he will not be cheering for his former team. Instead, he intends to watch as a fan, rooting for the success of individuals and high-level football.

Brady's neutrality is deeply influenced by his role as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, who are currently hiring Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their head coach.

Since Brady assisted in that hiring process, cheering for the Patriots would mean rooting against his own future coach. “I really root for people, and the people I care about,” he remarked, noting that he wants to sit back and enjoy the moment rather than picking a side.

Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Drake Maye has calmed concerns regarding a shoulder injury sustained in the AFC Championship. Maye told reporters, “I’ll be just fine,” after throwing at a normal practice volume.

If he can lead New England to a victory over Seattle's elite defense, he will become the youngest starting quarterback to ever hoist the Lombardi Trophy at 23 years old.

As the February 8 matchup at Levi's Stadium approaches, the Patriots are focused on securing their 7th championship in franchise history.

Brady, who defeated the Seahawks 11 years ago in Super Bowl XLIX, is now content to watch from the sidelines.

For him, the outcome will be decided by the people on the field, and he is eager to see good plays.