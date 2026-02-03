Mike Vrabel had an immediate response towards an obvious question ahead of the New England Patriots' matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 60.

Vrabel is going through the seventh year of his head coaching career, his first with the Patriots. He has enjoyed a spectacular regular season with the franchise he originally represented as a player, leading them to a 14-3 record. They secured the second seed, beating the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos to earn their place in the Super Bowl.

Vrabel was available to the media for questions during Monday's press conference in San Francisco. One of the questions the media was so obvious for the head coach that he didn't need time to think about his answer.

“Is this a must-win game?” one reporter asked.

“A must-win? Yeah,” Vrabel quickly replied. “I think every time we go out, it's a must-win game. It's the kind of attitude I've always taken in the National Football League.”

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel was asked if the Super Bowl is a must-win game 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/67XcyByrYp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 3, 2026

What lies ahead for Mike Vrabel, Patriots

Mike Vrabel is grateful for the chances he gets in his coaching career, finally getting to the Super Bowl as a head coach in first year with the Patriots.

It was a match made in heaven for Vrabel and the franchise. He played eight seasons with New England from 2001 to 2008, being a full-time starting linebacker as he helped them win three Super Bowls. He is simply picking up where he left off, bringing the Patriots back to prominence.

New England will have of things on its plate as Super Bowl Sunday is less than a week away. The team stands out as the underdog, needing to find out ways to find holes in Seattle's defense while containing the explosiveness of the offense. New England displays incredible balance on both sides of the ball but will need big plays in crucial moments to get the job done.

The Patriots continue their preparations for the Big Game in San Francisco, aiming to win their seventh Super Bowl in franchise history. They face the Seahawks on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET.