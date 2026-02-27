March hits with real variety. Netflix stacks the calendar with big movie nights, returning franchises, reality TV payoffs, and doc projects that feel made for weekend binges.

The biggest headline lands March 20. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man puts Cillian Murphy back in the driver’s seat as Tommy Shelby, and it feels like Netflix built the entire month around that return, TomsGuide reports. If your queue thrives on prestige drama with a bite, that date matters.

Once, he nearly got everything. But nearly doesn't count. PEAKY BLINDERS: THE IMMORTAL MAN premieres 6 March in select cinemas and 20 March 2026 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/pcNoFBldng — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) February 19, 2026

Netflix also targets action fans early. War Machine drops March 6, giving Alan Ritchson a new kind of spotlight in an action sci fi swing that should play loud and fast. That same day brings The Dinosaurs, a docu series from the Our Planet team that tracks the dinosaurs across 150 million years, with Morgan Freeman narrating and Steven Spielberg executive producing.

On the TV side, Netflix sprinkles in buzzy events. Vladimir arrives March 5 with Rachel Weisz and Leo Woodall, while Love Is Blind: The Reunion lands March 11 for the messy closure everyone expects. The service also mixes in comfort watches, horror staples, and library adds that give you plenty to fill the gaps between the originals.

Here Is The Full List:

March 1

The Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA

Casino

Chef

Deepwater Horizon

Desperado

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

The Green Knight

Goosebumps

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Legion

The Lego Movie

Matilda

Misery

Ray

Sicario

Stephen King’s Sleepwalkers

The Swan Princess

Trolls

Zombieland

March 2

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 13

Hotel Mumbai

Jurassic World: Dominion

3

The Bling Ring

Bruce Bruce: I Ain’t Playin’

March 4

Blue Therapy

Street Flow 3

5

A Friend, a Murderer

Ginger & Rosa

Vladimir

March 6

A Man Called Ove

Boyfriend on Demand

The Dinosaurs

Hello Bachchon

Still Shining

Strangers in the Park

The TikTok Killer

War Machine

March 7

BEASTARS FINAL SEASON Part 2

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Nuremberg

9

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Sesame Street: Volume 2

March 10

Derrick Stroup: Nostalgic

Jobs

ONE PIECE: Season 2

11

Age of Attraction

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere

Love Is Blind: The Reunion

The Man in the High Castle: Seasons 1-4

March 12

Love Is Blind: Sweden: Season 3

Made in Korea

Virgin River: Season 7

March 13

Fatal Seduction: Season 3

That Night

14

Nobody 2

March 16

The Plastic Detox

17

Mark Normand: None Too Pleased

The Ricky Gervais Show: Seasons 1-3

March 18

Eva Lasting: Season 4

Radioactive Emergency

Season 2: Furies: Resistance

March 19

Jigsaw

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw X

Saw: The Final Chapter

STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2

Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed: Chapter 1

20

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Part 2

The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel

March 21

The Bad Guys 2

BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG

23

Anatomy of a Fall

Inside: Season 3

Minions: The Rise of Gru

March 24

Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride

Ready or Not: Texas

March 25

Heartbreak High: Season 3

Homicide: New York: Season 2

MLB Opening Night: Yankees vs. Giants

26

Caterpillar

The Conners: Season 7

Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole

Mike & Molly: Seasons 1- 6

The Prosecutor

The Red Line

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

27

53 Sundays

BTS: THE RETURN

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 6

March 28

Anemone

March 31