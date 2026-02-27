March hits with real variety. Netflix stacks the calendar with big movie nights, returning franchises, reality TV payoffs, and doc projects that feel made for weekend binges.
The biggest headline lands March 20. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man puts Cillian Murphy back in the driver’s seat as Tommy Shelby, and it feels like Netflix built the entire month around that return, TomsGuide reports. If your queue thrives on prestige drama with a bite, that date matters.
Once, he nearly got everything. But nearly doesn't count.
PEAKY BLINDERS: THE IMMORTAL MAN premieres 6 March in select cinemas and 20 March 2026 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/pcNoFBldng
— Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) February 19, 2026
Netflix also targets action fans early. War Machine drops March 6, giving Alan Ritchson a new kind of spotlight in an action sci fi swing that should play loud and fast. That same day brings The Dinosaurs, a docu series from the Our Planet team that tracks the dinosaurs across 150 million years, with Morgan Freeman narrating and Steven Spielberg executive producing.
On the TV side, Netflix sprinkles in buzzy events. Vladimir arrives March 5 with Rachel Weisz and Leo Woodall, while Love Is Blind: The Reunion lands March 11 for the messy closure everyone expects. The service also mixes in comfort watches, horror staples, and library adds that give you plenty to fill the gaps between the originals.
Here Is The Full List:
March 1
- The Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA
- Casino
- Chef
- Deepwater Horizon
- Desperado
- Fifty Shades Darker
- Fifty Shades Freed
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- The Green Knight
- Goosebumps
- Jurassic World
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Legion
- The Lego Movie
- Matilda
- Misery
- Ray
- Sicario
- Stephen King’s Sleepwalkers
- The Swan Princess
- Trolls
- Zombieland
March 2
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 13
- Hotel Mumbai
- Jurassic World: Dominion
3
- The Bling Ring
- Bruce Bruce: I Ain’t Playin’
March 4
- Blue Therapy
- Street Flow 3
5
- A Friend, a Murderer
- Ginger & Rosa
- Vladimir
March 6
- A Man Called Ove
- Boyfriend on Demand
- The Dinosaurs
- Hello Bachchon
- Still Shining
- Strangers in the Park
- The TikTok Killer
- War Machine
March 7
- BEASTARS FINAL SEASON Part 2
- Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
- Nuremberg
9
- Clifford the Big Red Dog
- Sesame Street: Volume 2
March 10
- Derrick Stroup: Nostalgic
- Jobs
- ONE PIECE: Season 2
11
- Age of Attraction
- Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere
- Love Is Blind: The Reunion
- The Man in the High Castle: Seasons 1-4
March 12
- Love Is Blind: Sweden: Season 3
- Made in Korea
- Virgin River: Season 7
March 13
- Fatal Seduction: Season 3
- That Night
14
- Nobody 2
March 16
- The Plastic Detox
17
- Mark Normand: None Too Pleased
- The Ricky Gervais Show: Seasons 1-3
March 18
- Eva Lasting: Season 4
- Radioactive Emergency
- Season 2: Furies: Resistance
March 19
- Jigsaw
- Saw
- Saw II
- Saw III
- Saw IV
- Saw V
- Saw VI
- Saw X
- Saw: The Final Chapter
- STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
- Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2
- Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed: Chapter 1
20
- Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
- Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Part 2
- The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel
March 21
- The Bad Guys 2
- BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG
23
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Inside: Season 3
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
March 24
- Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride
- Ready or Not: Texas
March 25
- Heartbreak High: Season 3
- Homicide: New York: Season 2
- MLB Opening Night: Yankees vs. Giants
26
- Caterpillar
- The Conners: Season 7
- Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole
- Mike & Molly: Seasons 1- 6
- The Prosecutor
- The Red Line
- Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen
27
- 53 Sundays
- BTS: THE RETURN
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 6
March 28
- Anemone
March 31
- Aaron Chen: Funny Garden
- Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom