There's just no getting around it. It is the worst of times for the Chicago Bulls. On Thursday, they finished February without a win, falling to the Portland Trail Blazers 121-112.

The Bulls' losing streak is at 11, and they are five games shy of the franchise record of 16 set in 2001.

On Friday, former Bulls player turned analyst Stacey King made a bold request to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on his Gimme The Hot Sauce Podcast. He is asking for the Bulls to receive the No.1 Draft Pick before the lottery.

“It’s time to get Chicago basketball relevant again” he said.

Stacey pleads with Adam Silver to bless the Chicago Bulls with the #1 pick in the draft😉⬆️ “It’s time to get Chicago basketball relevant again” 🎙️:https://t.co/LPxfvRzPIG pic.twitter.com/0Oxik6VAi6 — Gimme The Hot Sauce Podcast (@gimmehotsauce21) February 27, 2026

After losing to the Trail Blazers, Chicago now stands at 24-36. On Sunday, they will kick off March by taking on the Milwaukee Bucks at home. Then, next Tuesday, they will play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home.

Lately, there has been speculation that Chicago is tanking games to be in a position to secure higher draft picks. However, Matas Buzelis completely refuted those claims, saying that the Bulls are playing to win.

Lately, the NBA has been taking steps to combat tanking. Chicago is adjusting to a new roster dynamic following seven trades that sent away Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, and Kevin Huerter.

King is known for playing for Chicago during the first three-peat teams from 1991 to 1993. Altogether, he played in Chicago from 1989 to 1994.

Since 2007, he has become a popular analyst for the franchise. He is currently working for the Chicago Sports Network. In addition, King is the co-host of the popular Gimmie The Hot Sauce Podcast.