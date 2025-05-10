The Philadelphia Eagles entered the postseason as the second seed behind the 15-2 Detroit Lions last year. But the Eagles seemed to improve throughout the playoffs, going on a rampage through the NFC finalists before leaning on their elite pass rush to vanquish the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX.

The emphatic victory thwarted the Chiefs’ hopes of three-peating as champions and will go down as one of the most dominant Super Bowl performances of all time.

Eagles Pro Bowl wideout A.J. Brown thoroughly enjoyed the win and even spoke of his perseverance in a NSFW message while addressing the crowd during Philly’s Super Bowl parade. But months later, Brown gave another speech, this time addressing graduates at his alma mater as he delivered the commencement address at Ole Miss.

“Now here’s the real game. You are your own operation. Your discipline is your product. Your name is your brand. Your habits are your investments. Nobody’s coming to build it for you. And nobody’s coming to rescue you when it gets hard. Success isn’t owned. It’s rented. And rent is due every single day,” Brown said during his commencement address at Ole Miss, per Adam Schefter on X

Eagles wideout and Ole Miss alum A.J. Brown shares wisdom with graduates

Brown played three seasons for the Rebels, racking up 85 receptions for 1,320 yards and six scores in his junior year in 2018 before declaring for the NFL draft.

The Tennessee Titans selected the wideout in the second round of the 2019 draft. And Brown found immediate success in the NFL, producing back-to-back 1.000-yard receiving campaigns in his first two seasons. However after a slightly down third year with Tennessee, Brown was traded to the Eagles.

Once in Philadelphia, Brown became one of the NFL’s premier wideouts. He set career-high marks in yards (1,496), receptions (106) and touchdowns (11) while with the Eagles. Brown was also named a second-team All-Pro each year since joining Philadelphia in 2022.

Last season was Brown’s least productive with the Eagles as injuries limited him to 13 games. However, he still managed to catch 67 passes and top 1,000 receiving yards, the fifth time he accomplished the feat in his six-year career.

In Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs, Brown contributed three receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown. However, after the game, he was quick to credit the Eagles' ferocious defense for the dominant victory.