An AJ Brown touchdown celebration for the Philadelphia Eagles wasn't the most eye-catching performance he had. Even though he posted three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown, his memorable moment came after the game. Brown put on his best motivational speaker hat when asked how his team played to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“Our defense played unbelievable. They played lights out. That's a good team. That's a good quarterback [in Patrick Mahomes]. He's probably the best quarterback in the game and we just made him look average. And we know he's not average.”

The Eagles' defense had a memorable day, shutting out the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half. Through three quarters, they limited them to six points. Although the Chiefs had 16 points in the fourth quarter, the game was already over. The defense forced three turnovers, with two interceptions and a forced fumble.

All of these were recovered by Philadelphia, with one of the interceptions being Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean's first interception, which was a Pick-6. Either way, it was an all-around performance by the NFC champions against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

AJ Brown credits the Eagles' defense

The defense had arguably the best showing against the Chiefs compared to any other team. As mentioned before, they gave the Chiefs a goose egg at the end of the first half. Not to mention, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had under 100 passing yards during that stretch.

Also, Mahomes and company trailed by as much as 34 points. That was the highest deficit he's ever experienced in the postseason. Although a 16-point fourth quarter was promising, by then, it was too late. However, the Eagles' defensive prowess doesn't come as much of a surprise.

They were one of the best, if not, the best defensive team in football. Even rookies like DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell made an impact. Furthermore, general manager Howie Roseman found a diamond in the rough with Zach Braun. The latter made the All-Pro team in his first season in The City of Brotherly Love.

Either way, it was a balanced attack from Philadelphia as they had a legitimate revenge game. Despite the Chiefs' offense not being their best, it was a testament to the defense. Similar to the 2021 Super Bowl, Mahomes endured a ton of pressure from the defensive line.

It forced a barrage of rushed throws and all three of his turnovers. Now, the Eagles will celebrate their first Super Bowl in the new era.