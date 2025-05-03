The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a spectacular season which they won the Super Bowl. However, with the title now in the rear view mirror and the upcoming season around the corner, general manager Howie Roseman shared a take on the team potentially repeating for another championship.

During a guest appearance on the “Mad Dog Sports Radio” hosted by Adam Schein on Sirius XM, the Eagles' general manager admitted that the team will be “hunted” in the upcoming new season. Regardless, Roseman seems confident that Philly can at least attempt a repeat performance.

“We understand that 2025 is a new year, and we haven't won a game yet,” Roseman said. “In 2025, we're going to have to do our best and work our hardest to have the kind of season that we're looking for, and nothing in the past is going to guarantee future success.”

"This isn't like we're just putting the band back together to make one last run." Eagles GM Howie Roseman tells about lessons he learned from the 2017 Super Bowl win, and Philly being the hunted heading into the new season.

Roseman, who has been the general manager for the Eagles since the 2010 season, has made big moves throughout his tenure to build one of the most competitive rosters in the NFL. In recent years, it feels like he's been able to navigate the NFL Draft and manage to acquire some of the top talent year in and year out. Additionally, the club has made big trades, such as acquiring wide receiver AJ Brown from the Tennessee Titans.

The Eagles are seemingly in line for another deep playoff run next season. Another big year from Saquon Barkley would certainly help their chances. The 28-year-old running back experienced a career year in his first season in Philly. He ended the campaign with 2,005 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns (13 rushing) off 345 attempts. Barkley is the ninth player in league history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season.

With Roseman leading the charge in the front office, the Eagles may remain competitive for the long haul. Especially considering he's only 49 years of age.