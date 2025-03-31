The Philadelphia Eagles may have just won Super Bowl 59 back in February, but they haven't let complacency set in, as general manager Howie Roseman has been busy making a plethora of moves to their roster. One guy who could be headed out the exit door is veteran tight end Dallas Goedert, leading to Roseman addressing the unique situation on Monday.

Goedert has been a key piece of the Eagles passing game in recent seasons, as he racked up 42 receptions for 496 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games last season. However, Goedert is set to enter the final year of his contract, and rather than potentially handing him a new deal, Roseman is exploring trade options, although he didn't provide much of an update on his status when recently discussing it.

“There's no update. Obviously, Dallas has been a tremendous player and person for us … The opportunities that we got into free agency with [TEs] Harrison Bryant and [Kylen] Granson were just opportunities we felt were good for our football team. I know certainly that Dallas is (a) unique player. So really, that's kind of where we're standing,” Roseman said per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Howie Roseman, Eagles still sorting through Dallas Goedert trade options

Philadelphia is in a unique spot with Goedert, as they aren't necessarily in a rush to move on from him, but they have options at their disposal that makes it so they don't necessarily need him like they have in recent seasons. To this point, nothing has happened that has led to Roseman pulling the trigger, but that could change as the 2025 NFL draft continues to draw near.

If the Eagles don't trade Goedert, he'd play out the final year of his deal with the only team he's known in the NFL, before potentially hitting free agency and departing for nothing next offseason. Roseman wants to prevent that from happening, so he's going to continue exploring trades for him as the offseason rolls forward.