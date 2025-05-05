The Philadelphia Eagles recently released a behind-the-scenes video of their draft room, which contained many discussions surrounding a trade, and during the video, general manager Howie Roseman reacted to the Atlanta Falcons' trade up with the Los Angeles Rams for James Pearce Jr., which included a first-round pick for 2026 going to Los Angeles.

“I understand why people aren't taking our deals,” Howie Roseman said, via the Eagles' video.

When the Falcons completed the trade with the Rams, many were surprised that they gave up their future first-round pick to move up and get Pearce. Roseman, who was trying to move up, and eventually did with the Kansas City Chiefs in a much smaller trade to secure Jihaad Campbell, seemed surprised by the deal that was made by the Falcons and Rams.

Ultimately, the Eagles were able to move up one spot to get a defensive playmaker they believe is fit for them. He joins a stacked defense and should fit alongside Zack Baun.

The Eagles looked to replenish some talent from the defensive departures this offseason after the Super Bowl win, with players like Josh Sweat headlining that group. The selection of Campbell is an effort to do that.

Roseman's front office made 10 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. Safety Andrew Mukuba, defensive tackle Ty Robinson, cornerback Mac McWilliams, linebacker Smael Mondon and outside linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland join the Eagles defense, as they hope to infuse that side of the ball with young talent. On the offensive side of the ball, offensive lineman Drew Kendall, quarterback Kyle McCord, and tackles Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams were selected.

Usually, having a ton of bites at the apple is a good strategy, and the Eagles stockpiled 10 picks in this draft, so they have bette odds of getting some quality players out of this draft as opposed to other teams who might have traded picks away.