While there will be a lot of Philadelphia Eagles players at Donald Trump's White House for their Super Bowl visit, quarterback Jalen Hurts will not be among them.

Hours before the Eagles' White House visit, Yamiche Alcindor confirmed the quarterback's plans. ‘A White House official confirms to me that [Eagles] quarterback [Jalen Hurts] will not be visiting the White House when the Super Bowl champions come later this afternoon,” Alcindor posted on X, formerly Twitter. “The White House says Hurts and other players who can't attend had ‘scheduling conflicts.'”

The news comes shortly after Hurts dodged a question about his White House visit plans. While at the TIME100 Gala on April 24, 2025, Hurts was asked about it. He stammered before moving on.

Will Jalen Hurts be at the Eagles' White House visit with Donald Trump?

No, Hurts will not attend the Eagles' White House visit due to “scheduling conflicts.” It is the latest chapter in the Eagles' rocky history with President Trump.

During his first term in 2018, several Eagles players refused to visit Trump's White House, causing him to cancel the event. Seven years later, the team will make their way to Washington, D.C.

The Eagles “enthusiastically accepted” Trump's invitation for a visit. Before they accepted it, there were conflicting reports over whether or not they were actually invited. However, now that they decided to go, some players will not be attending, such as their star signal-caller. Meanwhile, other players, such as Saquon Barkley, have been embracing it.

They are not the first team to visit Trump's White House during his current term. He recently hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won the World Series in 2024.

President Trump attended Super Bowl 59 in February 2025. He took a shot at Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce — following the game, saying, “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

The Eagles are celebrating their second Super Bowl win in franchise history. They defeated the Chiefs in dominant fashion, winning 40-22. Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP for his performance. He threw for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Hurts added another 72 yards and a score on the ground.

The Chiefs were attempting to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. They were unsuccessful in their quest and will have to start from the bottom once again.