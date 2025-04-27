The Philadelphia Eagles are going on the road to the White House. After defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, the Eagles have been invited to celebrate their big win with President Donald Trump.

There was an online back-and-forth about whether the Eagles would even accept the White House invitation. The rumors eventually subsided when Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, confirmed that the new Super Bowl champions will be in attendance.

“I know there was a lot of fake news about an invitation that wasn't sent or was sent, we want to correct the record: we sent an invitation, they enthusiastically accepted, and you will see them here on April 28,” she said.

That's right, the Eagles will be in D.C. to visit President Trump at the White House on Monday, April 28. This will be the first time that the Eagles will be in attendance at the White House, as they previously declined the offer when they won the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots in 2018.

Former safety Eagles Malcolm Jenkins and former Eagles defensive end Chris Long were vocal about not attending the event back in 2018 due to not agreeing with President Trump who was in office at the time.

“I don't want to take away from anybody's experience or make it a big distraction. It's a celebratory event, and I want the guys who choose to go or whatever to enjoy that,” Jenkins said in 2018. “Me personally, because it's not a meeting or a sit-down or anything like that, I'm just not interested in the photo op.”

“Over the last two years, I've been meeting with legislators, both Republican and Democrat, it don't matter. If you want to meet to talk about events in my community, changing the country, I'm all for that. But this isn't one of those meetings, so I'll opt out of the photo opportunity,” he added.

President Trump ended up revoking the invitation in 2018 when only a small number of the players confirmed they would attend.

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney at the time was not surprised by President Trump's response to a majority of the Eagles players not wanting to attend.

“The Eagles call the birthplace of our democracy home, so it’s no surprise that this team embodies everything that makes our country and our city great. Their athletic accomplishments on the field led to an historic victory this year,” Kenney said in a statement. “Fans all across the country rallied behind them because we like to root for the underdog and we feel joy when we see the underdogs finally win. I’m equally proud of the Eagles’ activism off the field. These are players who stand up for the causes they believe in and who contribute in meaningful ways to their community. They represent the diversity of our nation — a nation in which we are free to express our opinions.”

Jalen Hurts Awkward Encounter At Red Carpet When Asked About Eagles White House Visit

This confirmation follows an awkward encounter that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had last week. Hurts was on the red carpet for the TIME100 Gala on Thursday, April 24 when a reporter asked if he would be joining his teammates on Monday. Hurts said, “Umm,” and gave a hesitant smile before the reporter responded.

“Got it. Thank you so much,” they said before Hurts walked away.

Hurts was honored by TIME as one of the 100 most influential people of 2025.

It's unclear how many Eagles players will be joining President Trump tomorrow.