Before his team makes their Super Bowl White House visit, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has been seen hanging out with President Donald Trump. The 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year has defended his decision to hang out with Trump.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to address the situation. He tried to downplay it, saying, “Maybe I Just respect the office.” Barkley pointed out that he also recently golfed with former President Barack Obama.

“Lol some people are really upset [‘]cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT,” Barkley's post began. “Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have[an] amazing day [crying laughing emoji].”

Barkley caused a stir during the lead-up to the Eagles' White House visit, which will take place on Monday, April 28, 2025. They were seen together in Bedminster, New Jersey, playing golf, eating lunch, and flying on Trump's chopper.

Now, the Eagles will make their trip to Washington, D.C., for their White House visit. Previously, the team did not go to Trump's White House in 2018 after winning their first Super Bowl.

Saquon Barkley and the Eagles' Donald Trump White House visit

The Eagles decided to accept President Trump's invitation to visit the White House. They will now make their first visit to the White House on April 28.

In Super Bowl 59, the Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs, who were going for the first-ever three-peat in NFL history. The Eagles went up early and never let up.

Barkley was held in check during the game. He only rushed for 57 yards, though he added another 40 yards through the air. He was coming off a career year in 2024.

Throughout the regular season, Barkley rushed for over 2,000 yards, which was a career-high. He also ran in a career-high 13 touchdowns.

It was Barkley's first season with the Eagles. Previously, he spent the first six years of his career with their divisional rivals, the New York Giants.

Barkley was drafted with the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Giants. Before his breakout with the Eagles, his best season was his rookie campaign. He rushed for over 1,300 yards and scored 15 total touchdowns.

With the Giants, Barkley was named to two Pro Bowls. They made the playoffs once with Barkley, that was in 2022, his second Pro Bowl year. That season, he had 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns.