When Brandon Graham formally announced his retirement from the NFL after 15-straight season with the Philadelphia Eagles, it hit football fans from around the league hard, from folks in line for coffee at Wawa all the way up to New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, who remainds a hardcore Birds supporter despite beign deep in New York Giants teritory.

Need proof? Well, look no further than KAT's IG page where, on his story, the 7-foot tall 3-ball shooter shouted out the player he grew up watching, calling BG a “legend” for everything he's done for the City of Brotherly Love and the surrounding area.

KAT reacts to Brandon Graham's retirement. 📸KAT's IG📸 pic.twitter.com/ileFwLD8aC — Don March (@ItsAlwaysMarch) March 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

You know, a topic that has been discussed fairly often over the past few weeks is whether Graham's success in Philadelphia is largely due to longevity, as opposed to white-hot statistical dominance. He only had one season with double-digit sacks out of 15, and while he had his moments, he never quite rose above the ranks of an average performer, unlike, say, Fletcher Cox or Jason Kelce, who were downright dominant and half-extended, single-season runs with the team.

With that being said, BG was a certified smack-talker who always gave opposing players a hard time, a versatile player who could rush the passer from anywhere, and a fantastic personality who made friends and fans in the locker room as well as the community. His sack of Tom Brady in the Super Bowl effectively secured Philadelphia's first-ever Lombardi Trophy, and his efforts back in February certainly tipped the scales in that game too, especially considering he was dealing with a torn triceps that couldn't have been 100 percent healed.

Can a player be a legend for a decade and a half of resilience? Well, in Towns' opinion, and in the opinions of many a fan around the City of Brotherly Love, the answer to that question is a resounding yes. Through up and downs, four wins or 14, BG stayed loyal to the Eagles despite having interest from other teams in free agency, and now that his on-field career is done, it's clear his legacy in Philadelphia will only continue to grow.