Philadelphia Eagles legend Brandon Graham announced Tuesday he's retiring on top after 15 seasons. Graham spent all 15 of his NFL seasons with the Eagles and won two Super Bowls, including the most recent victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Graham returned from a torn triceps muscle to play in the Super Bowl domination of the Chiefs, and it turned out that was the final game of his career. To celebrate his retirement, the Eagles star had both Lombardi Trophies flanking him at Tuesday's press conference.

“I gave everything I had in this and I don’t have no regrets,” Graham said, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro.

"I gave everything I had in this and I don't have no regrets." pic.twitter.com/poeNzNGvg6 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) March 18, 2025

The Eagles sent out their own message to congratulate Brandon Graham on his career: “One of the best to ever wear the midnight green. Thank you for 15 incredible seasons, Brandon Graham. Congratulations on an amazing NFL career.”

One of the best to ever wear the midnight green. Thank you for 15 incredible seasons, Brandon Graham. Congratulations on an amazing NFL career 👏 pic.twitter.com/kPcq1FqwS0 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 18, 2025

Graham acknowledged how “magical” it was to spend 15 seasons in Philadelphia, per The Athletic's Brooks Kubena. The Eagles legend also admitted he likely wouldn't have retired if he wasn't able to return for Super Bowl 59 and then confirmed he re-tore his triceps in the victory.

Brandon Graham's Eagles career

The Eagles drafted Brandon Graham with the 13th pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. While Graham never blossomed into a truly prolific sack man, he developed into a mainstay at defensive end in Philadelphia. He made Second-Team All-Pro in the 2016 season, won his first Super Bowl in the 2017 season and made his lone Pro Bowl in the 2020 campaign.

Graham's best sack season actually came in 2022 when he tallied 11.0 takedowns a year after only playing two games, making him a candidate for Comeback Player of the Year. His numbers then tailed off in 2023 and 2024, and he only appeared in 11 games this past season due to the triceps injury. But that didn't stop him from making the triumphant Super Bowl return to go out on top.

Congrats to Brandon Graham on an excellent career, which saw him rack up 76.5 sacks in 206 games.