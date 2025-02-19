After winning the Super Bowl, Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles saw Kellen Moore leave his offensive coordinator post to become head coach of the New Orleans Saints. As the Eagles begin plotting their Super Bowl repeat, Sirianni has found Moore's replacement.

Philadelphia is promoting pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. In turn, the Eagles are expected to hire Parks Frazier to fill Patullo's old role.

This is a developing story with more information to come.