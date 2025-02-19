After winning the Super Bowl, Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles saw Kellen Moore leave his offensive coordinator post to become head coach of the New Orleans Saints. As the Eagles begin plotting their Super Bowl repeat, Sirianni has found Moore's replacement.

Related Philadelphia Eagles NewsArticle continues below
Eagles, Mekhi Becton, Mekhi Becton Eagles, Adam Schefter, NFL Rumors, Jalen Hurts and mystery football player with Eagles stadium in the background
NFL rumors: Adam Schefter thinks Jalen Hurts protector is ‘smart enough’ to stay with Eagles in free agency
Mel Kiper Jr next to Howie Roseman in front of the Eagles stadium
Mel Kiper Jr drops GOAT take on Eagles GM Howie Roseman
Nick Sirianni, silhouette of Nick Gates, Philadelphia Eagles logo
Eagles make final roster decision on veteran lineman

Philadelphia is promoting pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. In turn, the Eagles are expected to hire Parks Frazier to fill Patullo's old role.

This is a developing story with more information to come.