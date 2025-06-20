The Philadelphia Eagles are still flying high after winning Super Bowl 59. Philadelphia got its second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history in February and started the offseason as the betting favorite to repeat in 2025. But the Eagles understand that getting back to the Super Bowl is no easy feat.

Philadelphia released another episode of its “Unscripted” video series on Thursday, giving fans an inside look at minicamp.

During the video, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gave his team an eye-opening reminder heading into the 2025 NFL season.

“So, first, I want to say the celebration is over. Okay. The celebration. Preparation is here. The celebration is over. Preparation is here,” Sirianni said, referencing the team's victory in Super Bowl 59. “As we continue through here. Last year, as we came into the 2024 season, there was a lot that we talked about handling adversity. Now, it's a little different. You've got to handle success. Right? It's a different animal. Right? You've got to handle success.”

Sirianni also warned his players about accepting too much praise.

“Everyone right now, for the guys that have been here are telling you how good you are. Treat praise like perfume. Sniff it. Don't drink it. It's poison,” Sirianni concluded.

This is not the first time Sirianni has pulled out the perfume line.

Sirianni used a similar line back in October during the 2024 season.

Former Chiefs safety sends “respect” message to Eagles for Super Bowl blowout

Article Continues Below

Even former Chiefs players were impressed by the Eagles' dominant performance in Super Bowl 59.

Saints safety Justin Reid, who played for the Chiefs in 2024, sent a respectful message to the Eagles during a recent interview.

“I think that the Eagles overall were just dominant,” Reid said via the Ross Tucker Football Podcast. “They were just the more dominant team. I don't think that we had our best day overall as a team. I think the Eagles being able to create pressure with the four-man rush and drop seven every time and cloud up all the zones and still create all that pressure on Patrick (Mahomes) was just really, really difficult.”

Reid praised the Eagles for never letting up the pressure and playing a complete 60 minutes of football.

“They came in firing, and they stepped on the gas early in the game, and they never took it off,” Reid added. “You can only respect the team that puts up a performance as dominant as what they did. We just didn't show up the way that we needed to that day.”

If the Eagles take the same approach in 2025, they should be able to hang with any team in the NFL.