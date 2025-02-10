ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Despite the fact that it's been less than 24 hours since the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl 59, and that it will be another 363 days until Super Bowl 60 is played in Santa Clara, California, it is apparently never too early to look ahead at what may be to come in the 2025 NFL season. FanDuel Sportsbook has already released their odds for who will win Super Bowl 60, and the rundown is bound to make Philly fans very upset once they come down from the high of the franchise's second Super Bowl title.

Though things are bound to change as the league maneuvers through free agency, the NFL Draft, and an offseason in which players will retire, be traded and get injured, the Kansas City Chiefs (+650) are currently the betting favorites to win Super Bowl 60. The Eagles and a pair of AFC powerhouses, the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, are not far behind (+700), while the Detroit Lions (+900) are the only other team with odds south of +1000.

Now before Eagles fans begin throwing snowballs at me, I'd ask that you please don't shoot the messenger. I'd also ask that you consider that the Chiefs have been to five of the last six Super Bowls, coming away with three wins in that time. Just looking at the math, it makes some degree of sense that KC would be considered the favorite.

With that said, it does seem slightly surprising that after such a dominant victory over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl — one that was significantly more one-sided than the 40-22 final score indicated — that Philadelphia wouldn't at least have even odds with the Chiefs to repeat as champions.

There will inevitably be players — and in Kellen Moore's case, coaches — who will leave Philly this offseason as free agents. Zack Baun signed with the Eagles on a 1-year, $3.5 million deal, and improbably turned into a Defensive Player of the Year candidate overnight. You'd expect that the 28 year old linebacker will command a much bigger deal this offseason, which means Philadelphia is vulnerable to losing him after just one season.

Additionally, a handful of key contributors on this year's team — Josh Sweat, Mekhi Becton, Oren Burks, Avonte Maddox, Isaiah Rodgers and Kenneth Gainwell — will also be hitting free agency as well.

But one would assume that with the way general manager Howie Roseman has drafted over the years, and because Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown and Devonta Smith will all be back next year, the Eagles would have been able to fly to the top of this list.