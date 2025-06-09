The Philadelphia Eagles absolutely stomped the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the Super Bowl back in February. Since then, Kansas City has likely had a bad taste in its mouth, waiting for the 2025-26 campaign to finally begin. On Monday, former Chiefs' safety Justin Reid sent a respectful message to Philadelphia for how well they played in the title game.

During a guest appearance on the “Ross Tucker Football Podcast,” Reid shared his takeaways from the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl matchup. He praised Philly for how well they played defensively, and gave the organization its flowers for playing a dominant performance in the championship.

“I think that the Eagles overall were just dominant,” said the former Chiefs' safety. “They were just the more dominant team. I don't think that we had our best day overall as a team. I think the Eagles being able to create pressure with the four-man rush and drop seven every time and cloud up all the zones and still create all that pressure on Patrick (Mahomes) was just really, really difficult.”
“They came in firing, and they stepped on the gas early in the game, and they never took it off. You can only respect the team that puts up a performance as dominant as what they did. We just didn't show up the way that we needed to that day.”
Reid actually had one of the better performances for the Chiefs in that game. He had the second-most solo tackles with five, finishing the contest with seven combined. Justin Reid has been a solid safety throughout his career. However, he's no longer with Kansas City after signing a three-year, $31.5 million contract this offseason.

The Chiefs will hope to bounce back from being dominated at the Super Bowl. Many believe this club is still the team to beat in the AFC, and that is seemingly the case until proven otherwise.