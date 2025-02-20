When news broke that Kevin Patullo was going to replace Kellen Moore as the Philadelphia Eagles' new offensive coordinator, it didn't come as too much of a surprise.

Now granted, could Philadelphia have pulled a swerve, handing the keys to their offense to an outsider like Moore at the beginning of the 2024 NFL calendar year? Sure, it happened before, and theoretically, that option was at least considered by the team internally. But in the end, Patullo has looked like he was going to be the guy since pretty much before the Super Bowl, and most are totally fine with that decision.

Discussing the prospects of Patullo taking the job with PHLY's Zach Berman, Eagles safeties coach Joe Kasper noted that he has no concern about any sort of dropoff, as the former assistant head coach is ready for this opportunity.

“I don't know if there's too many coaches that are more detailed than Kevin — extremely detailed, extremely diligent, very sharp schematically, and he has a breadth of schematic knowledge,” Kasper explained. “He's somebody that has worked in a few different offensive systems and circles, and right now, I see him put things together for us and kind of help put the guardrails on things to try and get us to a point. He helps the staff a lot in that way, both offensively, from what I see, but also just structurally for the whole staff. So empowering him in a role like (offense coordinator) would be outstanding for him. Well-deserving and a great, great coach.”

Jalen Hurts commented on the then-potential promotion, too, noting that while the role may be different, he feels confident in what he's seen from Patullo.

“It’s hard to compare that role to this role because his job is going to demand something completely different of him,” Hurts said via Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane. “And I have a lot of confidence in him and what he’s shown. However, I know, I’ve learned over the years, that’s out of my jurisdiction. Kind of just taking things as they come and trying to go out there and be the best I can be and just learn and evolve.”

Alright, while not as glowing an endorsement as Kasper's – even if that's not really QB1's style – if Hurts is willing to acknowledge that Patullo is a good educator with a deep knowledge of the team's scheme, then he might just be the man for the job after all.

Can Patullo keep the Eagles' offense trucking? Will he be able to maintain their relentless identity that ultimately beat even the great Kansas City Chiefs into submission? Or will the team take a step back without Moore's quality playcalling, leaning more on the pass, or just missing that sort of je ne sais quoi that made the former Boise State product so appealing to the Saints? While only time will tell if actual members of the organization are excited to see Patullo in the role, fans should probably feel the same way.