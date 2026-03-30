The Philadelphia Eagles have made a calculated, low-risk addition to their defensive front, agreeing to a one-year deal with edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, as confirmed by general manager Howie Roseman during the league's annual meetings on Sunday night.

Selected 32nd overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, 26-year-old Tryon-Shoyinka has played 82 career games and started 45. Throughout his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, and Chicago Bears, he has combined for 15.0 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and 37 quarterback hits. During his four seasons in Tampa Bay alone, he recorded 16 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and 39 quarterback hits in 72 games (46 starts).

His 2025 campaign was split evenly between Cleveland and Chicago, where he played 16 games but managed just 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits, finishing without a sack. Advanced metrics show he generated eight total pressures, including six hurries, while earning a 72.2 overall defensive grade.

Production has fluctuated throughout his career. He amassed four, four, and five sacks in his first three seasons, followed by just two sacks in 11 games during his final year with the Buccaneers. He has never exceeded five sacks in a single season.

Philadelphia's move comes after failing to retain top free agent target Jaelan Phillips and opting against high-cost pass rushers. The current edge group includes Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Arnold Ebiketie, and Jose Ramirez, with Tryon-Shoyinka adding depth and competition.

Hunt led the team in 2025 with 6.5 sacks and three interceptions, becoming only the second Eagle to post at least 6.0 sacks and 3.0 interceptions in a season, while Smith contributed 31 tackles, three sacks, and 33 pressures in 12 games.

Given Tryon-Shoyinka's modest recent output and contract structure, his roster spot is not guaranteed, suggesting this move is a depth addition rather than a definitive solution to the Eagles' pass-rush need.