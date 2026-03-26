Last weekend, Tom Brady hosted a flag football game with the core of players aiming to participate in the 2026 Summer Olympics. NFL stars, Team USA flag football stars, and social media influencers all came to play and have fun. One thing that was a constant during that game was the trash talk. Trash talk is part of sports, but in this sport specifically, a lot of it happens between the lines.

Team USA flag football quarterback Darrell Doucette has been an advocate for his teammates to play in the 2026 Olympics for years now. He believes that his team is the best team they can put out there, and is not happy with the NFL players coming in and stealing their fame. This past weekend was a showcase of how they match up, and Doucette certainly has a right to talk his talk. Team USA beat Tom Brady's squad twice, including a 43-16 and 24-14 win.

Before the game, Saquon Barkley juked Logan Paul out of his shoes.

Here is what Doucette said afterward about the trash talk with Barkley on Cam Newton's 4th&1 Podcast.

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“We were arguing with Saquon. Trying to tell him, because the Mahomes thing came about, and I’m trying to tell him the difference right, and I said, ‘What makes you feel like Pat is better than me in this sport?’ and it’s just a nice little talk. And he was like, ‘Pat is Pat.’ And to me, you’re just going off the name. So I was like, ‘Saquon, you’re going to see once we get on the field that you’re not Saquon, that you’re just another person.’ And that’s just the type of attitude we’re going to carry when we line up to say, ‘Y’all aren’t NFL guys, y’all just a regular person that we play against on a natural Saturday at a tournament.'”

Doucette is clearly not afraid to say what he wants to say. Let's hope fans get to see more of him and Team USA in the future.