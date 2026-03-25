After bringing back fan favorite offensive tackle Fred Johnson earlier in the day, Howie Roseman hit the phones once more on Tuesday, adding wide receiver Elijah Moore to further bolster new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's passing game.

Taking to social media to announce the move, Ian Rapoport revealed that Moore will be taking his talents to Philadelphia on a one-year contract.

“The Eagles aren't done adding, signing WR Elijah Moore to a 1-year deal,” Rapoport wrote.

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Initially drafted in the second round by the New York Jets, Moore once looked like a potential elite interior option, catching 43 balls for 538 yards and five touchdowns in only 11 games as a rookie, but after his numbers dipped in 2022 despite appearing in five more games, the Ole Miss product wasn't happy.

Despite ranking second among wide receivers in targets behind Garrett Wilson, Moore demanded a trade and was shipped to Cleveland, where he played from 2023-24. Hitting free agency in 2025, Moore signed with the Buffalo Bills to finally compete with a contender, but failed to make much of an impact, being released in November to make way for free agent addition Brandin Cooks. Moore landed in Denver on the Broncos' practice squad but didn't appear in any games for the team, sending him to free agency once more with his stock at an all-time low.

Can Moore become a 40-catch guy once more in Philadelphia, embracing the team's culture to become a long-term player? Sure, but at 25, he's rapidly running out of opportunities to do so, which, in turn, should provide a sense of urgency to this current run with the Eagles.