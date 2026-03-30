Throughout the offseason, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown has been the subject of countless trade rumors. However, general manager Howie Roseman has yet to pull the trigger on a Brown trade.

Perhaps interest sparks up again when the NFL Draft looms closer. But as it stands, Roseman is expecting Brown to remain with the Eagles, via Tim McManus of ESPN.

“I understand that there's interest in the A.J. Brown story. I, unfortunately, don't have a home under a rock,” Roseman said. “But my answer to any question on A.J. Brown is A.J. Brown is a member of the Eagles. From my perspective, anything you ask me about A.J. Brown, I'm going to go right back to that answer. But I understand the interest. I put on TV and I see that there's interest, but my answer is A.J. Brown is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.”

There was a clear disconnect between Brown and the Eagles' offense overall in 2025. Philadelphia decided to make a major change, going from Kevin Patullo to Sean Mannion. Perhaps his scheme will be enough to get Brown and the Eagles back on track.

Despite any drama that unfolded, the wide receiver still managed to make 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. He has at least 60 receptions, 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns all four years with the Eagles.

Roseman and Philadelphia are well aware of what Brown brings to the offense. So do other franchises, which is why the receiver has been a hot commodity in the trade market. But as the Eagles chase another Super Bowl title, Roseman isn't budging on Brown.