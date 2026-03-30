The Philadelphia Eagles have had a busy offseason, hoping to revamp their offense after a brutal year in 2025. The team has made several splashes in the wide receiver department over the winter, including bringing in Hollywood Brown, along with recent free agent signee Elijah Moore.

Recently, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke on what he believes the Eagles' new additions on offense will help bring to the team.

“…always been a fan of them and their style, we are adding depth at every position,” said Sirianni, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

The Eagles did not exactly put up an explosive offensive attack during the 2025 season. Saquon Barkley took a predictable, albeit major, step back after his unbelievable 2024 campaign, and Jalen Hurts suffered through one of his worst seasons as a professional under center.

Questions about star wide receiver AJ Brown's usage, or lack thereof, continued to boil over, threatening to end the relationship altogether at one point. It certainly didn't help that Brown suffered multiple crucial drops in the Eagles' underwhelming playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers, drawing a chorus of boos from the home fans in attendance.

While Moore and Brown might not necessarily be game wreckers at this stage of their respective careers, they, along with Terrace Marshall, figure to add more depth to the Eagles, and give Hurts more playmakers to find down the field.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are hoping that their defense will be able to continue its dominance from the second half of last season, and that the offense will be able to hold up its end of the bargain, which would, in theory, turn the team back into Super Bowl contenders once again.