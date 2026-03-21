Despite a 20-plus-year age gap between them, Tom Brady and Jalen Hurts actually have quite a bit in common. Both men were overlooked entering the NFL Draft, albeit to differing degrees (Hurts was a second rounder, and Brady went in the sixth). They both shined in the Super Bowl but sometimes get less credit than they deserve because they played behind an elite defense. They each have been labeled as system quarterbacks at one point or another. And yet, they press on.

When reviewing their respective NFL journeys, it should be easy to see how these two can become good friends. They just needed an excuse to hang out together. Brady and Hurts are co-captains of Founders FFC in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, which is allowing them to spend some good quality time with one another. Their blossoming bromance was on full display ahead of Saturday's festivities.

Eagles fans are taking notice. “Tom Brady really loves Jalen,” a Hurts fan account named @LoveHurts1121 posted on X. “Jalen Hurts x Tom Brady,” @TomBradyEgo remarked. “They’ve quietly become best friends this off season.”

“Tom only salutes the real,” @therealOStinson commented. “We’re going back to the SB aren’t we,” @HurtsTop3 said. “Jalen gonna get another SB MVP,” @KerryRodgersIII predicted.

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Tom Brady really loves Jalen 🥲 pic.twitter.com/kmcNrJKpUp — Jalen Hurts (@LoveHurts1121) March 20, 2026

The Tom Brady effect is real, and it is strong. A close relationship with the greatest QB of all-time obviously does not guarantee another Philly title run, but this friendship could have a positive impact on Jalen Hurts' continued growth. He is already an established star and certified winner, so imagine what he can gain from picking the brain of a seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Eagles fans are, that is for certain. Brady and Hurts had a tough time in the Flag Football Classic, as Team USA dished out a beatdown and issued a firm statement ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics. But do not expect a bad day in the office to derail this duo. Their bond should only grow stronger after experiencing adversity together.