The Philadelphia Eagles have had a busy offseason thus far, recently trading for Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Andy Dalton to add more depth behind Jalen Hurts. The Eagles are looking to bounce back after a rough 2025 season that ended with a home playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

On Thursday, the Eagles made a free agency signing to add to their tight end depth.

“Former #Jets TE Stone Smartt will be signing with #Eagles on 1-year deal, source said. The former college QB lands in Philly,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Throughout his NFL career, Smartt has been used on trick plays at times, including fake punts, which will certainly make things interesting for an Eagles team that has a storied history with trick plays. The most notable of those, of course, was the famous “Philly Special” in the 2018 Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, in which Nick Foles caught a touchdown pass in a game that the Eagles ended up winning by one score.

Article Continues Below

It remains to be seen if Smartt will be able to carve out a role for himself as a regular tight end in the Eagles' rotation.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are hoping to bounce back after a rough 2025 season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Philadelphia has already moved on from offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo in the hopes of resurrecting that unit, and some have speculated that the team may look to move on from disgruntled wide receiver AJ Brown in a trade this offseason, although nothing has materialized on that front so far this offseason.

In any case, as the free agency period winds down, Eagles fans will now set their sights on the NFL Draft, set for late April.