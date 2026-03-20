The Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a trade on Friday. It's a pick swap deal that includes a safety going to Atlanta. The organization seemingly finds some depth in the secondary with this move.

Reports indicate that Sydney Brown, who is entering his fourth season in the league, is going to the Falcons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Atlanta and Philly are also swapping their picks in the fourth and sixth rounds.

“A Falcons-Eagles trade, per ESPN sources: Falcons and Eagles swapped fourth and sixth round picks, with Atlanta also acquiring S Sydney Brown. Picks No. 114 and 197 to the Eagles in exchange for picks No. 122, 215, and Sydney Brown.”

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Brown, who turns 26 on Saturday, March 21, is an experienced safety who played a backup role for the Eagles the past three seasons. The former third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has played 42 games in his career, starting in nine. He joins the Falcons after playing all 17 games last season, recording 34 combined tackles (17 solo).

Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts are expected to retain their starting roles. Brown will seemingly have an opportunity to serve as the immediate backup and come off the bench in a rotational role. He does have upside based on his past production. So, there could be some starting opportunities for the Falcons' newly acquired safety.

Atlanta does not own a first-round pick this season, as the club traded it to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2025 NFL Draft to select edge rusher James Pearce Jr. The Falcons are not scheduled to be on the clock until the second round with pick No. 48.