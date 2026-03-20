Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is looking forward to the next chapter of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brown joined the Eagles this offseason on a one-year deal. It marks the fourth team he will represent in his career, having played for the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs.

Brown talked to reporters on Thursday as he went over the decision to go to Philadelphia, per reporter Zach Berman. He cited the need for a better fit as he wishes to play the best football of his career.

“I feel like I haven't played my best ball. I feel like all that is still in front of me. Here in Philly, I'm ready to introduce Hollywood to the city of Philadelphia,” Brown said.

“He also said the Eagles were his “favorite team growing up, so it all made sense,”” Berman wrote.

Hollywood Brown: "I feel like I haven't played my best ball. I feel like all that is still in front of me. Here in Philly, I'm ready to introduce Hollywood to the city of Philadelphia." He also said the Eagles were his "favorite team growing up, so it all made sense." pic.twitter.com/uJU3B5EL1p — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 19, 2026

What lies ahead for Eagles after landing Hollywood Brown

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Marquise “Hollywood” Brown certainly adds value and solid depth to the Eagles' receiving corps. This presents a chance for the team's offense to make improvements going into the 2026 season.

Brown spent the last two seasons of his career with the Chiefs, appearing in 18 regular-season games that included seven starts. He recorded 58 catches for 677 yards and five touchdowns. In the 2024 playoffs, he made five catches for 50 yards.

Philadelphia is retooling its roster after an underwhelming 2025 campaign. After winning Super Bowl 59, the Eagles regressed to an 11-6 record that saw them suffer an NFC Wild Card round exit after falling to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Eagles have the undeniable talent to be in contention for Super Bowl 61 next season. What matters is whether they have the chemistry and continuity on the same page so they can return to the elite status they had upon winning Super Bowl 59 and their second in franchise history.