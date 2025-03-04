The Philadelphia Eagles are fresh off winning Super Bowl 59, and a big reason for their success all season long was their new superstar running back Saquon Barkley. After turning in one of the greatest individual seasons by a running back in NFL history, the Eagles decided to hand Barkley a historic contract extension on Tuesday afternoon.

Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with Philadelphia in free agency last offseason, and promptly ran for 2,005 yards while racking up 15 total touchdowns in his first season with his new team, earning him the Offensive Player of the Year award. Even though the Eagles signed Barkley to his current deal less than a year ago, they agreed to a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension that makes him the highest paid running back in NFL history.

“Eagles are rewarding Saquon Barkley with a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, per sources,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported. “The deal makes Barkley the NFL’s first $20 million+ per-year running back. Barkley also has the ability to earn an additional $15 million in incentives and escalators. The deal includes $36 million fully guaranteed at signing.”

“The Eagles are taking the rare step of extending Barkley one year into his three-year deal – and in the same league year in which they signed him to the initial contract.”

Eagles reward Saquon Barkley after Super Bowl victory

Barkley established himself as the best running back in the NFL during his dominant 2024 campaign with Philadelphia, and now, he's getting paid like it. Even though he just signed with Philadelphia one year ago, the team quickly went back to the negotiating table in order to ensure that Barkley will be sticking around with them for the long-haul.

At 28 years old, Barkley is at the peak of his powers, and with many of the key pieces on Philadelphia's Super Bowl winning offense set in place for the foreseeable future, he should continue to remain one of the most productive players in the league, assuming he can stay healthy. The Eagles still need to make some additions to their roster this offseason, but for now, they have done well to lock up one of the most important players on their team.