The Houston Texans made another big move early on Tuesday morning as they are acquiring safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the Philadelphia Eagles. Former first-round pick Kenyon Green is heading to the Eagles in the trade, and a pick swap is part of the deal as well.

“Another Texans trade: Houston is acquiring veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the Eagles in exchange for former first-round pick Kenyon Green, per @Djbienaime and me,” Adam Schefter said in a post. “Trade includes a pick swap with the Eagles getting a 2026 5th-round pick and the Texans getting a 2026 6th.”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been in the NFL since 2019, and the Texans will be his fourth team.

“Gardner-Johnson is due $8.5 million and $11.5 million over the next two seasons,” Mike Garafolo said in a post.

Gardner-Johnson played college football at Florida, and he was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 105th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has more than met expectations since coming into the league as he has emerged as one of the better safeties in the NFL.

After spending the first three years of his career with the Saints, Gardner-Johnson joined the Eagles and played in Philadelphia. The former Gator was on the move once again the next offseason as he spent the 2023 season with the Detroit Lions. His stint with the Lions was a brief one as well, and he went back to the Eagles in 2024.

Last season was definitely a memorable one for Gardner-Johnson and the Eagles. He finished the season with 59 total tackles, 12 passes defended, six interceptions and one forced fumble. It was a productive season, but we know why it was such a memorable year. The Eagles ended up blowing out the Kansas City Chiefs to finish the season, and they are the current Super Bowl champions.

Now, Gardner-Johnson is on the move again. The Super Bowl champion hasn't played for the same team two seasons in a row since he was with the Saints, and they will be the fourth straight season that he is playing with a new team.

This is a big pickup for a Texans team that is clearly trying to win big. Houston has made it to the playoffs each of the last two seasons, and they are now adding the pieces to the roster that will help them take the next step. C.J. Gardner-Johnson will be able to make a big impact on this defense, and that is definitely part of the Texans' game that needs to improve.